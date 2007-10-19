Clinton returns Christy Davis Jackson’s money

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign returned a $2,300 contribution from Christy Davis Jackson on July 5 — just seven days after it was received. Davis Jackson, a veteran New Jersey political operative and the wife of one of one of the state’s most politically influential ministers, actively sought the state campaign director post. Instead, the Clinton campaign picked Karen Kominsky for the post — reportedly at the urging of Governor Jon Corzine and against the wishes of several key state Clinton fundraisers.

Davis Jackson was the Co-Campaign Manager of Corzine’s 2000 U.S. Senate primary campaign, and served as Vice President for Government Affairs at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey until her resignation in 2005.At the time, Davis Jackson denied her resignation was related to a federal grand jury subpoena of records connected to her UMDNJ post.