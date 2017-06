Candidates’ ballot positions for Newark municipal race

Candidates’ Ballot Positions Announced

NEWARK— The slate for the Newark municipal election, to be held on Tuesday, May 11, has been set following

a Monday morning drawing in City Hall that established the candidates’ ballot position. All of the candidates,

or their representatives, were in attendance. The Office of the City Clerk conducted the drawing.

Newark Choice Together We Can and Booker Team for Newark will be bracketed on the Ballot.

The Central Ward ballot positions, cut off in the chart below, are as follows: 18C-Richard A. Whitten II; 19C-Charles A. Bell (Booker Team); 20C-Charon Motayne (Newark Choice); 21C-Gregory Good; 22C-Juanita Wilson; 23C-Darren Sharif; 24C-Horace Brown.