Verplanck plugs Buono for governor

Joan Verplanck, the former veteran director of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, told a crowd gathered last night at the home of state Senate Majority Leader Barbara Buono (D-Metuchen), “we need a woman with (her) talents, class and temperament as our governor.”

The remark met rousing applause in a room that included state Sen. Linda Greenstein (D-Plainsboro), Sharon Weiner, acting chair of the Women’s Political Caucus of New Jersey’s Democratic Task Force, veteran Monmouth County Democratic Party Chair Vic Scudiery, and Somerset County Democratic Chair Peg Schaffer.

Verplanck was the featured speaker at the Buono fundraiser.