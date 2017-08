Newark Mayor Cory Booker won the support of the Bergen County Democratic Committee tonight at the committee’s convention.

Booker is competing in the Democratic Primary for the U.S. Senate.

The committee lacked a quorum to fill the vacancy for the 38th District Assembly seat and will have to reschedule within the next week or two.

Paramus Council President Joseph Lagana is the favorite to succeed Assemblywoman Connie Wagner (D-38).