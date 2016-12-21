21 Cocktails for Christmas and Other Winter Celebrations

Fireside Punch
1.5 oz. Black Cow Vodka
3/4 oz. Lemon juice
3/4 oz. Honey syrup
1/2 oz. Amaretto
1/4 oz. Allspice dram
Topped with a dry sparkling wine
Garnish with a lemon moon or star anise.
Shake ingredients, fine strain in a double rocks glass over ice, garnish and serve.
Created by Alicia Walton for Sea Star
Holiday Cup
2 oz. Absolut Elyx
1/2 oz. Blackberry liqueur
1 oz. Lemon juice
6 crushed blackberries
6 crushed raspberries
Garnish with a blackberry and orange twist
Shake ingredients and Strain over fresh ice into a copper cup. Top with champagne and garnish.
Eggnog Caliente
3 oz. Eggnog
1.5 oz. Soltado Anejo Tequila
Garnish with ground cinnamon and a mini marshmallows on a skewer
Combine liquids in ice-filled shaker, stir and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with cinnamon and skewer.
El Sueño
1 oz. Tequila Don Julio 70 Crystal Añejo
1/4 oz. Tequila Don Julio Añejo
1/4 oz. Crème de Cacao
1 tsp Almond syrup
1 dash Mole bitters
Garnoish with caramelized orange peel
Combine ingredients with ice and stir. Strain contents into a rocks glass over ice and garnish.
Created by Mixologist Ben Scorah
Angry Jolly Juice
12 oz. Angry Orchard Cinnful Apple
16 oz. Water
8 oz. Cranberry juice
4 oz. Brandy or spiced rum
4 oz. Light brown sugar
3 Bags of chai tea
Garnish with a lemon wheel studded with cloves
Add water to a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and add the tea bags. Allow to steep for 2 minutes and then remove the tea bags. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir. Simmer over low to medium heat and serve hot with garnish.
Cider of the elit
2 oz. elit vodka
2 oz. Unfiltered apple juice
1/2 oz. Pear purée
1/2 oz. Lime juice
1/2 oz. Homemade cider syrup*
Garnish with a dehydrated apple ring
Shake and strain over ice and serve in a rocks glass.
*How to make cider syrup: Lightly toast 2 cinnamon sticks and 2.5 Tbsp whole clove. Add 1 cup water and steep spices until water starts to boil. Add 1 cup sugar and stir till dissolved. Let heat, but do not let boil. Cover and allow it to get to room temperature, and then strain out all spices.
Created by Amin Benny, Fig and Olive in LA
Holly Jolly
1.5 oz Gin
1/2 oz. Pine liqueur
3/4 oz. Vanilla syrup
3/4 oz. Lime juice
3 Mint leaves
Top with soda
Garnish with pine needles
Shake, strain, top with soda, garnish and serve.
Created by Nico de Soto for Miracle
Big Poppa
1.5 oz. Truffle gin
3/4 oz. Yellow Chartreuse
1/2 oz. Yuzu juice
1/2 oz. Lemon juice
1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
1 egg white
Created by Antanas Samkus for The Beatrice Inn
Gluehwein
3 oz. Red Wine
1 oz. The Bitter Truth Apricot Liqueur
5 dashes The Bitter Truth Chocolate Bitters
5 dashes The Bitter Truth Jerry Thomas Bitters
Heat up ingredients in a pot and pour into a tea glass or cup.
Created by Stephan Berg and Alexander Hauck for The Bitter Truth
Gingerbread Martini
Serves two
3 oz. Smirnoff Vodka
3 oz. Irish cream
2 Tbsp. Gingerbread syrup
1/2 tsp. Vanilla extract
2 oz. Cream
Garnish with whipped Cream and crushed gingerbread cookies
Created by Kendra Darr for Simply Darrling
Alpine Peak Martini
2 oz. Ketel One
1 oz. Creme De Cacao
Garnish with peppermint stick
Served at The Peak at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown
Wine By the Fireside
750 ml Castello del Poggio Moscato IGT
12 oz. Paul John Brilliance Single Malt Whiskey
6 oz. Ceres passionfruit juice
2 oz. Drambuie
12 dashes of Hella Bitters Ginger
1 Lemon (sliced into quarter wedges)
1 Apple (sliced into quarter wedges)
8 Cinnamon sticks
Combine all ingredients in a large decanter. Stir around and serve into a wine glass with a big rock.
Created by Cory Goldstein for Muddling Memories
Slow & Low Rock And Rye
This is a complete Rye cocktail in a can, featuring the same flavors and proof as if it was made fresh in a shaker. Serve at a party to mix things up or stuff it in a stocking.
Berries & Bubbles1.5 oz. Sour mix
1 oz. Domaine Chandon Brut
1/4 oz. Belvedere Cytrus
3/4 oz. Crème de Cassis
Combine Combine all ingredients except champagne in a mixing glass. Add pellet ice to mixing tin and shake vigorously. Add dry ice and marinated berries to chilled service glass. Strain mixture in service glass and top with Domaine Chandon Brut float.
Served at Ocean Prime, NYC
Sherries Jubilee
2 oz. Black Cow Vodka
1/2 oz. Cocchi Rosa or Carpano Bianco
1/2 oz.Lustau Cream Sherry
2 dashes chocolate bitters
Candied Pecan rim*
Stir all ingredients and strain into chilled cocktail glass. When opting for pecan rim, add a small amount of honey to the rim of the glass to help them stick.
Melt 1 Tbsp butter on medium in pan. Add 1 cup chopped pecans and 1 Tbsp brown sugar and stir continuously till golden. Spread on parchment paper to dry for 1 hour, and then pulse in food processor until finely ground.Be careful to not over process, as nuts will turn into butter.
Created by Alicia Walton for Sea Star
Superfly
1.5 oz. Zaya Rum
Hot chocolate*
2 Dashes Angostura bitters
Branca Menta whipped cream**
Pour Zaya into a glass mug and bitters and add hot chocolate.
*To make hot chocolate: Steam 7 oz. of whole milk with 40 grams of Valrhona Caraibe 66% dark chocolate.
**To make Branca Menta whipped cream: Stir 5 oz. of Branca Menta and 2 tablespoons of superfine sugar into 26 oz. heavy cream, dissolving the sugar. Pour this mixture into an iSi whipped cream canister, load 2 cream chargers chill and dispense.
Created by Gates Otsuji (The Standard, High Line in NYC)
Christmas Lights Out
3 oz. Tito's Handmade Vodka
1.5 oz. Bourbon
1 Dollop maple syrup
1/2 tsp. Vanilla
Top with low fat milk
Winter Welcome
1.5 oz The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve
5 oz. Cinnamon syrup
5 oz. Becherovka
3 oz. Apple cider
Garnish with cinnamon sticks, cloves and anise star
Build ingredients in a crockpot and garnish. Serve from the crockpot in a tea cup.
Cakewalk
(Two servings)
3 oz. Cognac
1.5 oz. Campari
1.5 oz. Vanilla syrup
1.5 oz. Lemon juice
1 oz. Strawberry puree*
4 dashes Orange Bitters
Build ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake generously. Funnel into cocktail bottle and enjoy with a side of Panettone
Created by Pam Wiznitzer for Seamstress
Pineapple Cake
1.5 oz. Johnnie Walker Black Label
1/2 oz. Brown rice syrup
1/2 oz. Fresh pineapple juice
1 tbs. Butter
4 oz Boiling Water
1 pinch Chinese 5-spice powder (Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel, Anise, Szechuan Pepper)
Garnish with slice dried pineapple
Heat a hot toddy glass. Add butter,spices and some boiling hot water, reserving half and stirring until melted. Add remaining ingredients and continue stirring until dissolved.Garnish with dried pineapple slice and serve.
Created by Mixologist Chantal Tseng, D.C
Coquito Vanderbilt
2 oz. Barrel Anejo Vanderbilt Tequila
1 oz. Condense milk
1 oz. Evaporated milk
1 oz. Coconut cream
1 oz. Coconut milk
Garnish with shaved cinnamon
Shaken with large rock ice cube and served in a tall glass with shaved cinnamon.
Served at the Condado Vanderbilt