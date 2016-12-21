21 Cocktails for Christmas and Other Winter Celebrations

Cider of the elit

2 oz. elit vodka

2 oz. Unfiltered apple juice

1/2 oz. Pear purée

1/2 oz. Lime juice

1/2 oz. Homemade cider syrup*

Garnish with a dehydrated apple ring

Shake and strain over ice and serve in a rocks glass.

*How to make cider syrup: Lightly toast 2 cinnamon sticks and 2.5 Tbsp whole clove. Add 1 cup water and steep spices until water starts to boil. Add 1 cup sugar and stir till dissolved. Let heat, but do not let boil. Cover and allow it to get to room temperature, and then strain out all spices.

Created by Amin Benny, Fig and Olive in LA