Is Alexander Skarsgard Moving to This Holy Penthouse?

The 'True Blood' actor checked out a $4.4 million duplex atop an historic synagogue

By 12/23/16 12:41pm
Alexander Skarsgard checked out an East Village penthouse.

Alexander Skarsgard checked out an East Village penthouse. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård might be making the move to a luxe East Village condo.

Everyone’s favorite (well, at least our favorite) True Blood vampire apparently checked out the duplex penthouse at 415 East 6th Street, according to The New York Post.

The 2,564-square-foot spread is one of just three units in the condominium, which is located atop a historic synagogue—yes, there are original stained glass windows, as well as a few other original details, as developers East River Partners restored the building’s circa 1910 neoclassical limestone façade.

Aziz Ansari checked out the penthouse as well.

Aziz Ansari checked out the penthouse as well. StreetEasy

This particular three-bedroom apartment was actually pulled off the market at the beginning of November, though it apparently has not actually sold—it was last asking $4.4 million when it was listed with Stribling brokers Cornelia van Amburg and Millie Perry.

The home includes two terraces that come to a total of 813 square feet, and features white oak flooring throughout and a keyed elevator entrance. The open-plan kitchen is situated on the top floor, with a Bertazoni range, Liebherr fridge and Bosch dishwasher.

A holy home.

A holy home. StreetEasy

If the place was to his liking, Skarsgård, who starred in the titular role of The Legend of Tarzan, might want to move fast—comedian Aziz Ansari reportedly toured the space earlier this year.

Skarsgård isn’t the only True Blood alum to make some New York real estate moves as of late—in October, his former co-star Carrie Preston scooped up a Chelsea penthouse with her husband, Lost actor Michael Emerson.

