Artist Countersued After Spotting Infringement, Could Transparency Save Galleries?

Belgian collector Alain Servais wants to save the art industry as we know it, and as a financier, he just might know how. Brick and mortar galleries, which are in danger these days like along the lines of print newspapers, can start with something the entire art world hates: Transparency. (Artspace)

When iconic Japanese pop artist Yoshitomo Nara alerted Korean cosmetics manufacturer W.Lab to the fact that their packaging bore artwork greatly resembling his signature style, he almost certainly did not anticipate their reaction: to countersue the artist, whose paintings, drawings and sculptures, often of big-eyed little girls, are recognized around the globe. (Art Asia Pacific)

Top art scandals of 2016. (Artnet News)

The second of four £5 notes that bear a micro-engraving of Jane Austen was located in Scotland after an unnamed recipient received the bill in a Christmas card. It is likely worth tens of thousands of dollars. (The Guardian)

Magritte-like photo of Donald Trump will hang in the National Portrait Gallery until the official portrait is commissioned and hung. (Artnet News)