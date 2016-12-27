These 25 Mashups of Memes and Classic Art Are Actually Hilarious





















Monday Lisa is the new Mona Lisa.

Memes are a new form of art, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be inspired by the classics.

In fact, taking old artwork and coupling it with memes style and Snapchat captions is actually pretty hilarious. And it’s gone viral too—Amiri King, an executive at Royal Media, posted an album of these mashups by BoredPanda on Facebook, and it’s been shared more than 82,000 times.

Flip through the slides above to see some of these cleverly captioned art memes.