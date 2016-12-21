Poll: Both Major Political Parties Increasingly Unpopular in N.J.

More New Jerseyans would pick a cold shower on a winter day as “agreeable” over either the Democratic or Republican parties, according to a new poll released by the Fairleigh Dickinson University Public Mind Poll.

The survey, which polled 836 registered voters in New Jersey from November 30 to December 4, found that 32 percent of New Jersey voters had a favorable view of the Republican Party. That number included 70 percent of those registered as Republicans. Uneducated voters and those over 60 viewed the GOP most favorably. Forty-eight percent of those surveyed said their view of the Democratic party was good. Among Democrats, 85 percent viewed their own party favorably.

But pollsters also asked which they thought was better: a cold shower on a winter day or a political party?

According to survey results, “a plurality of voters – 48 percent – say that a cold shower on a winter day is more appealing than the Republican Party.” That number includes 14 percent of voters who identify as Republicans. For Democrats, the cold shower comparison fares slightly better, with 43 percent saying that they would prefer a cold shower.

Poll analyst and FDU profeddor Dan Cassino said that President-Elect Donald Trump’s brand of conservatism–which deviates from traditional conservatism–is to blame for the lack of support for the party in the state. Cassino also said that the poll supports the fact that the Democratic party “has a stronger base in New Jersey.”

However, Republicans did fare better than Democrats on future outlook. Fifty-three percent of those surveyed, including 17 percent of Democrats–said that “Democratic policies are a threat to the nation’s well-being”. Forty-seven percent said the same about the Republican party.

“The difference here is that independents are much more likely to view the Democratic policy agenda as a threat,” said Cassino. “That’s potentially a very bad sign for the Democrats going forward.”

Overall, New Jersey voters are suspicious of opponents according to the poll. Sixty percent of Democrats surveyed believe that Republicans are misguided and a threat to the nation’s well-being. Sixty five percent of Republicans said the same about Democrats.

Disclosure: Donald Trump is the father-in-law of Jared Kushner, the publisher of Observer Media.