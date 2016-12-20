Bridgegate Defendants Ask for a New Trial

In November, two of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s appointees were found guilty of conspiracy in the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal that came to be known as Bridgegate. However, while both former Port Authority Deputy Executive Director Bill Baroni and former Christie Deputy Chief of Staff Bridget Kelly were both found guilty, their attorneys on Monday and Tuesday filed court papers asking for a new trial.

According to Kelly’s attorney Michael Critchley and Baroni’s attorney Michael Baldassare, a new trial is needed because jurors were wrongly instructed. Though the jury ruled in favor of the prosecution, the defendants claim that there was not enough evidence and Baroni and Kelly should be acquitted or re-tried.

For more information, click here.