December Influencers Share Their Most Wanted Holiday Gifts

Rachel Roy (Fashion Designer)
"I would love for someone to school a child for a year in our names - such a precious gift."
Keren Craig (Co-founder of Marchesa)
“For the holidays, I will be surrounded by my friends and family upstate. I'm very excited my mother is coming and I hope we have enough snow to ski this year! I'm always hopeful for diamonds from Santa too, but not sure as I may be on the naughty list this year!”
Monique Lhuillier (Fashion Designer)
"I love to travel and I’ve been wanting to go to the Amangiri Resort in Utah. The very unique resort nestled in Utah’s beautiful desert would be perfect for a relaxing getaway before the start of the new year. This would be nature heaven for me!"
Hopper Penn (Actor)
“Best gift for the Holiday is to keep working and getting booked on jobs, I just moved to NY and it’s expensive!”
Georgina Chapman (Co-founder of Marchesa)
“What I would really love for Christmas is two free weeks (at least!) to go on a cultural and trekking holiday in Bhutan and Tibet. I last trekked in Nepal almost 20 years ago, it was possibly the most inspirational trip I have taken both spiritually and artistically. I have since yearned to visit Bhutan and Tibet. Harvey… hint, hint!!!”
Elisa Dahan (Co-Creative Director and Co-Founder of Mackage)
“Vienna has such an artistic and intellectual legacy and I cannot wait to visit and get inspired by all the museums, history and architecture.”
Arnold Brant Silverstone (President /CCO of Hickey Freeman and Samuelsohn)
"The best holiday gift I can think of would be the new Ferrari 488 GTB. I’ve always collected supercars, and this model is truly exquisite."
Cindy Bruna (Model)
“I am always traveling but to a specific destination for work. A secret flight ticket where I don’t know the destination with the one I love would be the perfect surprise.”
Bill Wackermann ( CEO of Wilhelmina Models)
“I would love a real fur throw for my Sag Harbor home, the perfect accessory for a winter night with the fire on…. Preferably in those amazing Fendi colors.”
The Observer asked actors, designers and influencers, what would you really love as a holiday gift?