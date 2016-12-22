December Influencers Share Their Most Wanted Holiday Gifts

The Observer asked influencers what they really want as a holiday gift

By 12/22/16 3:43pm

Rachel Roy (Fashion Designer)

"I would love for someone to school a child for a year in our names - such a precious gift."

Gonzalo Marroquin/PMC

Keren Craig (Co-founder of Marchesa)

“For the holidays, I will be surrounded by my friends and family upstate. I'm very excited my mother is coming and I hope we have enough snow to ski this year! I'm always hopeful for diamonds from Santa too, but not sure as I may be on the naughty list this year!”

Courtesy Keren Craig

Monique Lhuillier (Fashion Designer)

"I love to travel and I’ve been wanting to go to the Amangiri Resort in Utah. The very unique resort nestled in Utah’s beautiful desert would be perfect for a relaxing getaway before the start of the new year. This would be nature heaven for me!"

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Hopper Penn (Actor)

“Best gift for the Holiday is to keep working and getting booked on jobs, I just moved to NY and it’s expensive!”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

Georgina Chapman (Co-founder of Marchesa)

“What I would really love for Christmas is two free weeks (at least!) to go on a cultural and trekking holiday in Bhutan and Tibet. I last trekked in Nepal almost 20 years ago, it was possibly the most inspirational trip I have taken both spiritually and artistically. I have since yearned to visit Bhutan and Tibet. Harvey… hint, hint!!!”

Sylvain Gaboury/PMC

Elisa Dahan (Co-Creative Director and Co-Founder of Mackage)

“Vienna has such an artistic and intellectual legacy and I cannot wait to visit and get inspired by all the museums, history and architecture.”

J Grassi/Patrick McMullan.com
Arnold Brant Silverstone (President /CCO of Hickey Freeman and Samuelsohn)

Arnold Brant Silverstone (President /CCO of Hickey Freeman and Samuelsohn)

"The best holiday gift I can think of would be the new Ferrari 488 GTB. I’ve always collected supercars, and this model is truly exquisite."

Monica Schippers/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cindy Bruna (Model)

“I am always traveling but to a specific destination for work. A secret flight ticket where I don’t know the destination with the one I love would be the perfect surprise.”

Presley Ann/PMC
"A large Hermès scarf. Scarves are the perfect way for a man to add a bit of gusto to the often muted colorways of everyday suiting. You cannot beat the quality of Hermès cashmere and silk blends. They are actually collectible, with care they have an endless life span."
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Bill Wackermann ( CEO of Wilhelmina Models)

“I would love a real fur throw for my Sag Harbor home, the perfect accessory for a winter night with the fire on…. Preferably in those amazing Fendi colors.”

Mireya Acierto/Getty
Slideshow | List
- / 10

The Observer asked actors, designers and influencers, what would you really love as a holiday gift?

Article continues below
More from Style & Design
Divya Alter, owner of Divya's Kitchen. PHOTO: Emily Assiran for Observer
The Ayurvedic Food at Divya’s Kitchen Isn’t Just for Yogis