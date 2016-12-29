Eric Clapton’s Richters Yield $74M, Auction Houses Prey on FOMO: Science … And More

An African American artist selected to contribute to public sculpture in Minneapolis says her work was censored. Junauda Petrus’ poem A Prayer For Pussies is inappropriate for children, according to a representative for the city of Minneapolis and so will not be included in the forthcoming sculpture exhibit that will display poems from a range of artists. (Minneapolis City Pages)

Chief curator of the Jewish Museum Norman Kleeblatt will step down early next year, the organization announced.

Photos that 24 selected artists have sent to one another via their phones will be displayed at the Met. Isn’t it a great time to be alive? (The Art Newspaper)

Eric Clapton made $74 million selling off Gerhard Richters in recent years. (Artnews)

Oh, also, the auction world is a crazy sham that preys on buyers and sellers’ FOMO. Now you know. (New York)