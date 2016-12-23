Franca Sozanni Passes Away; Bobbi Brown Leaves Her Label

Start your weekend informed with a dispatch on the top fashion news of the moment…

Rest in peace: The global fashion industry is in mourning following the passing of Franca Sozzani, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia. The 66-year-old passed away from a year-long illness and she will be dearly missed. via Vogue.

Another fashion angel: The community also suffered a blow with the loss of China Machado, who has been heralded as the world’s first non-white supermodel. She was 87, but her legacy will live on for a long time through the magazine pages she appeared on. via Fashion Unfiltered.

L.A. Lady: Maria Chiuri Grazia is hitting the road with Dior, taking her first cruise collection for the brand to the sunny shores of Los Angeles. Mark your calendars for May 11, and expect to see a lot of celebs in that front row. via WWD.

Bye, beauty: At the end of 2016, Bobbi Brown will be departing her eponymous beauty brand. She started the company 25 years ago, with the quest to create a natural looking lipstick. via Vogue UK.

Bursting the bubble: Yogasmoga, an athleisure label has just filed for bankruptcy. This could mark the beginning of the end of the trend of fancy-yet-fashionable yoga pants and sports bras. via Racked.