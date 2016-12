“Mon Oncle,” the 1958 film by Jacques Tati, is by far my favorite movie of all time; it inspires me on a regular basis. Tati was a comedic genius. His work references Western society’s obsession with material goods, and consumerism that embraced the future of technology and space-age design. It’s an interesting study of human nature with a comedic twist.

