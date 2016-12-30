Replace Your Juice Fast With a Realistic Clean Eating Plan

Juice Press wants you to start clean eating the second 2017 begins. And after mashed potatoes on Christmas, eggnog all week and don’t forget about those chocolates you ate at work, their plan does prove effective. It’s a bit hard to go from indulging in second servings of dessert to suddenly returning to your kale ways. But Juice Press isn’t trying to force a juice fast upon you. Instead, for two days they’ll kick you off of carbs and sweets in an effort to jumpstart the new year.

Don’t worry, though, this isn’t exclusively a juice fast. Their well-rounded plan includes oatmeal, roasted veggie salads, kale chips, soup and plenty of other options that are nourishing and filling, despite copious amounts of arugula. And since it’s a custom cleanse, you can work with Juice Press to hone in on the foods you actually want to eat and drink. Finally, there’s no reason to force yourself to chug an entire green drink, in the name of wellness.

The cleanse isn’t just about losing weight; it’s also designed to zap hangovers, by preventing bloating after a particularly decadent New Year’s Eve. It’s meant to be started right on New Year’s Day for just that reason. As long as you don’t drink every single juice in a row because they’re so delicious, you’ll be focused on wellness before the year truly begins.