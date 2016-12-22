All Mariah Carey Wants for Christmas Is to Have More YouTube Views Than Justin Bieber

When most people think of classic Christmas carols, they think of songs by Johnny Mathis, Josh Groban, Mariah Carey, Bruce Springsteen and…Justin Bieber?

Well, in terms of YouTube video views the twentysomething pop star stands alone atop the Christmas tree. According to newly released statistics from Billboard. the singer’s 2011 ditty “Mistletoe” is YouTube’s most popular holiday song with over 262 million views:

Here’s a rundown of the rest of the top 10—expect a lot of Mariah Carey and Pentatonix:

2. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey (252 million views)

This reporter’s personal favorite modern Christmas song, and fodder for plenty of dorm singalongs when he was in college—it was also immortalized in Love Actually.

3. “Last Christmas,” Wham (204.4 million views)

4. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey (127.2 million views)

Not content to just have the number one spot on the list, Bieber comes along to put his stamp on Carey’s classic.

5. “Little Drummer Boy,” Pentatonix (111.7 million views)

6. “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande (110.8 million views)

Grande, seen recently on Hairspray Live, enters the Christmas canon with this catchy ditty.

7. “Carol of the Bells,” Pentatonix (71.6 million views)

8. “Merry Christmas Everyone,” Shakin’ Stevens (31.3 million views)

9. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Carpool Karaoke All-Stars (22.1 million views)

James Corden’s cameo-filled tribute to the holidays (featuring appearances by Adele, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas and more) cracks the top 10 after being online for only a week.

10. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” Pentatonix (13.3 million views)

No matter what you listen to this weekend, Merry Christmas!