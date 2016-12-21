Endorsements Continue to Trickle in for Guadagno in NJ Gubernatorial

2017 endorsements continued trickling in Wednesday for New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno in that state’s gubernatorial primaries. The news follows several endorsements from earlier this month and several Republican county chairmen’s decision to give Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno their endorsement against her likely primary opponent, State Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.

Guadagno has not officially announced her campaign yet.

Guadagno already had the endorsements of Republican chairs from Hudson, Warren, Ocean, Cape May and Monmouth Counties before Tuesday’s news of endorsements from State Assemblyman Rob Clifton, Mercer County GOP Chairwoman Lisa Richford, Hudson County GOP State Committeewoman Irene Kim, Asbury Middlesex County GOP State Committeeman Don Katz, and Ocean County GOP State Committeeman/Mayor of Toms River Tom Kelaher.

Activist Joe Rullo and Nutley Township Commissioner Steven L. Rogers are also running, and it is still possible that Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, Evesham Mayor Randy Brown, State Senator Michael Doherty and comedian Joe Piscopo could enter the race.

See a full list of the endorsements released today below: