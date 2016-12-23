Morris County Republican Party Chairman to Retire

John Sette, the long-serving chairman of the Morris County, New Jersey Republican Committee, will be retiring at the end of the year. According to Sette, he plans to step down on December 31, 2016. He will be replaced by Vice Chair Patti Page until the committee selects a permanent replacement.

“I am retiring,” Sette said. “I have been involved since 1982 and it is just time to retire. The vice chair will serve out the term.”

While Sette did not mention a favorite to be his successor, there are a number of parties jockeying for succession, according to a source. Former Freeholder John Murphy—who Sette recommended to replace him a commissioner of the county Board of Elections this coming January—is allegedly angling for the spot as is Freeholder Tom Mastrangelo. Additionally, State Senator Tony Bucco and his son Assemblyman Anthony Bucco are also supposedly hoping to gain influence with the party’s new leadership.

Morris County is solidly Republican. Even so, the party has been marred with infighting during the past few election cycles and faced messy primary battles among different Republican factions.