Lance Calls for Federal Funding for Trump’s NJ Security Detail

One of president-elect Donald Trump’s early moderate Republican supporters in New Jersey is calling on the federal government to dedicate funding to his security detail during visits to his visits to the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster. The town’s mayor Steven Parker had written to Congressman Leonard Lance last week saying taxpayers shouldn’t shoulder the burden for Trump’s visits to Trump National Golf Club.

“If we take a cue from his campaign, he may choose to weekend in Bedminster perhaps 5-10 times over the coming year with the First Lady perhaps spending much of the summer here,” Parker wrote.

The township estimated those visits could lead to overtime costs of more than $12,000 a day, and that there may not be sufficient manpower to satisfy a federal request for six 24-hour security officers.

Lance, a moderate who has tacked right in recent cycles to fight off persistent Tea Party challenger David Larsen, responded this week by sending a request to Attorney General Loretta Lynch for the funds to come from the Department of Justice.

“Local law enforcement has provided the Secret Service with assistance in protecting the President-elect and should its assistance be required any time President Trump visits in the future, it could be a considerable financial burden for Bedminster Township, Somerset County and the State of New Jersey,” Lance said.

“It is my understanding that law enforcement in Hawaii and the City of Chicago received grants from the Department of Justice to assist with the protection of President Obama and I am requesting that similar grants be made available to several jurisdictions in New Jersey.”

Disclosure: Donald Trump is the father-in-law of Jared Kushner, the publisher of Observer Media.