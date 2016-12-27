NJ Politics Digest: A Costly Prediction For Statehouse Renovations

It’s Tuesday, and while not much has been happening in the state as Trenton emerges from its holiday slumber, there are warnings that a proposed renovation of the statehouse is likely to exceed its $300 million pricetag. Ready for a week’s worth of political news? Stay tuned.

Quote of the Day: “Once you get to tearing into something that old, they’re going to start finding interesting stuff that nobody anticipated,” Oklahoma State Rep. Mark McBride, on the likelihood of cost overruns in the proposed $300 million statehouse renovations.

NJ Statehouse renovations: Saving history has a cost

Behind the portraits of former governors are the walls that former President Woodrow Wilson once called home.

New Jersey’s Dreamers face uncertain future

Hours after President-elect Donald Trump gave his victory speech, Christian Ugaz found himself worried about being deported, losing his job as a clinical research coordinator, and not realizing his dream of attending medical school.

GREAT program, an early fight against crime

This is a community with a reputation for crime, but police here are reaching out to youth in order to build relationships they hope will last a lifetime and change a history of violence.

Rutgers has made a home for creative writing in Camden. Its next goal: More prestige

Creative writing is about to get a shot of adrenaline at Rutgers-Camden.

Corruption arrests of Jersey City cops expected, sources say

A federal corruption probe is expected to land about a dozen Jersey City cops behind bars next month, law-enforcement sources tell The Jersey Journal.

How high will gas be in 2017? Here’s what could affect price at the pump

This year will be remembered as the year of the great price run up, going from prices below $1.50 a gallon at the start of the year to a $2.34 average price for regular. So what does 2017 hold for drivers?

N.J. dairy embroiled in an international free trade dispute

A New Jersey dairy is embroiled in an international dispute at a time when the incoming president has questioned U.S. trade policy.

