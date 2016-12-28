NJ Politics Digest: Why Christie Hopes For Big Trouble For The Trump Administration

It’s Wednesday, and as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, the New York Times reports how Gov. Chris Christie is banking on the Republican administration having a disastrous first year in order to revive his bleak political prospects. How bleak? NJ.Com has cataloged the worst moments of a very bad year for the historically unpopular governor.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, The Inquirer takes a look at how New Jersey fumbled Atlantic City’s shot at being included in the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast.

Reports were also published Tuesday about the federal government’s ongoing fight to keep Bridgegate secrets and how the Christie administration, in its own quest to preserve secrecy, is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight court challenges over access to public records.

Quote of the Day: “Governor Christie has been abandoned by virtually everyone,” – Krista Jenkins, director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University PublicMind Poll.

Abandoned’ in New Jersey, Chris Christie Returns to a Changed Landscape

Chris Christie’s job approval is at a career low.

Nearly three-quarters of New Jersey voters, and half his fellow Republicans, said in a recent poll that he should have been a defendant in the trial over the George Washington Bridge lane closings, in which two of his former aides were convicted last month.

N.Y. Times Read more

How New Jersey fumbled Atlantic City’s shot at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

The Spinners, even with their snazzy matching champagne pink suits with subtle Chevron stitching and a gig at Resorts, were deemed not good enough.

Amy S. Rosenberg, Inquirer Read more

Christie contemporaries got $340K to $700K for books

Governor Christie would have no problem writing a book and pocketing the royalties if he were governor of Wisconsin, where Republican Scott Walker’s deal was reportedly worth $340,000, or New York, where Democrat Andrew Cuomo disclosed receiving $700,000.

Herb Jackson, The Record Read more

Tab for Christie’s fights over public records tops $900K

The taxpayer tab for Gov. Chris Christie’s legal fights to keep public records private over the past two years is more than $450,000 — bringing the total since 2012 to more than $900,000 — according to new records that outline the settlement costs.

Dustin Racioppi, The Record Read more

Christie’s 10 most humiliating moments of 2016

It wasn’t all bad for Chris Christie in 2016.

The guy he backed for president — despite overwhelming criticism and long odds — actually won.

NJ.com Read more

Judge to decide which Bridgegate case files to unseal

A federal district court judge will consider on Jan. 17 which of the Bridgegate criminal case files to make public after receiving motions from the federal government and a group of news media outlets headed by The Record.

Jim Norman, The Record Read more

Teaneck lawyer to advise Trump on international negotiations

Jason Dov Greenblatt, a Teaneck attorney who has advised Donald J. Trump on domestic and global real estate deals for two decades, will serve in the White House as a special representative for international negotiations, the president-elect’s transition office announced Tuesday.

Herb Jackson, The Record Read more

Lottery operator reaps rewards for record ticket sales

Northstar New Jersey, the contractor charged with running the state’s lottery – after falling short of its promised income targets for two years running – has hit a new, lower goal and made a lot of money in the process.

Dustin Racioppi, The Record Read more

Port Authority cops accused of skipping patrols could face federal charges, report says

An investigation into the 44 Port Authority police officers assigned to patrol PATH stations who are accused of spending hours, sometimes almost entire shifts, in the break room while on the clock may extend to the federal level, according to a published report.

Alex Napoliello, NJ.com Read more

300 birth parents in NJ don’t want adopted kids to know their identities

Birth parents of as many as 300,000 children who were surrendered for adoption in New Jersey between 1940 and 2015 have just a few more days to tell the state if they’d like to prevent their identities from being revealed when records are unsealed Jan. 1.

NJ101.5 Read more

What a year for New Jersey! Top 10 NJ rising stars in 2016

The road to the Rio Olympics had lots of Garden State Parkway exits this summer — as just some of the talent to sprout from New Jersey in 2016! Here’s a top 10 roundup of people with Jersey roots who sparked headlines this year.

NJ101.5 Read more

N.J. transgender boy barred from Cub Scouts, report says

n 8-year-old transgender boy from Secaucus has been barred from his local Cub Scout pack because he was born a girl.

Corey McDonald, The Jersey Journal Read more

Transgender teens quietly gain rights

Almost 50 North Jersey high school districts quietly passed policies during the past few years spelling out the rights of transgender students, from what bathrooms they can use to the pronouns and names used to describe the student to the definitions of terms such as “gender expression.”

Abbott Koloff and Andrew Wyrich, The Record Read more

Newark to close notorious city jail cited for suicide risks

After decades of complaints, several suicides and concerns raised by federal authorities, Newark is set to close its aging jail and open a holding facility at the city public safety department’s headquarters.

Noah Cohen, NJ.com Read more

Ocean Township Councilman Garofalo to retire; seat open

After nearly a decade on the Township Council, Deputy Mayor William Garofalo will retire effective Dec. 31.

Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press Read more

Opinion: Keep New Jersey’s nuclear plants in operation

The time has never been riper for a government policy of supporting nuclear energy and stimulating its production. Environmental problems from the burning of fossil fuels could make next year a turning point for the use of nuclear technology in New Jersey and nationally.

James McGovern, Asbury Park Press Read more

Pro-Fulop super PAC may have trouble using its $3M

When a super PAC called Coalition for Progress burst onto the scene in early 2016 with a $3.2 million fundraising haul, it was widely seen as a way to boost Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop’s anticipated run for governor in 2017.

Matt Friedman, Politico Read more