NJ’s Guadagno Racks Up More Endorsements for Gubernatorial Run

One of the frontrunners in the Republican primary for 2017 racked up another round of endorsements Tuesday. The news follows a release earlier this month in which a clutch of Republican county chairmen gave Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno their vote of confidence to challenge likely Democratic nominee Phil Murphy in the contest to succeed Governor Chris Christie when he is term-limited out the following year.

Guadagno already had the endorsements of Republican chairs from Hudson, Warren, Ocean, Cape May and Monmouth Counties. If she does run as expected, she will face Central Jersey Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli in the primary.

Activist Joe Rullo and Nutley Township Commissioner Steven L. Rogers are also running, and it is still possible that Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, Evesham Mayor Randy Brown, State Senator Michael Doherty and comedian Joe Piscopo could enter the race.

See a full list of the endorsements released today below: