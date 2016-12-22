PolitickerNJ Observer’s (Full!) 2016 Year in Review

Welcome to another circus-sized examination of the year in New Jersey politics, one that was as long on laughs and thuds as it was short on intellect and inspiration. This was the year when Gov. Chris Christie, long accustomed to bulldozing people, got run over by Donald J. Trump. It seemed harmless enough at first. As Christie ran for president and Senate President Steve Sweeney pursued the office of governor, New Jersey kept a political holding pattern for the most part that at least didn’t hasten doom. But when the two New Jersey leaders finally did get back to the business of governing, they approved a 23 cent on the gallon gas tax hike, which will add about $200 annually to most residents’ budgets. No matter. At least we will have a competitive gubernatorial contest next year. Oh, wait. That’s already been decided.

