The Royal Family’s 6 Most Memorable Moments in 2016

Prince Harry has become the equivalent of the old maid at the Christmas dinner party, with everyone waiting with bated breath to see if he plans on settling down. When he became serious with actress and lifestyle blogger Meghan Markle so quickly, and even issued a press release to make sure the media left her alone, it was the equivalent of a promise ring.

Prince Harry is rumored to have had a bigger 2016 than everyone on Tinder. Whether it was a supposed dalliance with a Los Angeles PR girl, a romance with family friend Athina Onassis, or photos of him smiling with Ellie Goulding, the public is more than ready for the next royal wedding.

While everyone celebrates the holidays with an ugly sweater party, it's unexpected for the royal family to do so. Well, they didn't exactly attend one, but their wax figurines got into the holiday spirit. Queen Elizabeth does love her corgis, so it's entirely possible she has her own version of this sweater buried away in her closet.

Princess Charlotte hasn't made quite the same impact with the paparazzi as a young Prince George, so she made quite the stir when she was spotted having a ball at a children's party for military families in Canada, seemingly overjoyed by balloon animals. The party proved that even royals are enthralled by the simple things in life, like balloons and bubbles.

It's not every day Prince George is spotted out of his high socks, but a meeting with Barack Obama was a special occasion. Prince George had quite the eventful year and met with many foreign diplomats, including a visit to Canada where he chatted with Justin Trudeau...and really didn't want to go home .

Kate Middleton was originally most famous for her Disney-worthy princess hair , until the world realized she was about much more than just stylish wedges. Throughout 2016, the princess worked tirelessly to spread awareness about children's mental health, even guesting as an editor at Huffington Post for a day.







The royal family has had quite an eventful year, from Prince Harry’s hijinks (including a penchant for American women), to Prince George almost leaving England behind for greener (albeit, chillier) Canadian pastures. On a more serious note, Kate Middleton has been speaking out about mental health, working to de-stigmatize those issues, especially in children. Hopefully, the family’s 2017 will be even more eventful. Perhaps the small prince and princess will finally meet North and Saint West…and hopefully, the next royal wedding is on the horizon.