Sanctuary City Mayors Urge Obama to Take Last-Minute Steps to Shield the Undocumented

Mayor Bill de Blasio and 30 other city and county leaders released an open letter to President Barack Obama today, calling on him to extend executive protections for undocumented immigrants in the final weeks before President-elect Donald Trump assumes the Oval Office.

The missive was a collective effort of the Cities for Action coalition, a group of pro-immigration reform municipal leaders that also includes Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. It expended several paragraphs praising the president for his controversial unilateral actions easing deportation enforcement—particularly the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields individuals entered the country without proper paperwork as minors.

As the country braces for Trump to implement plans to expel at least two million foreign nationals, the local officials encouraged the sitting president to allow some 740,000 people participating in DACA to apply for another two-year extension even if their current protection period has yet to expire.

“DACA has tremendously benefitted our communities by helping our residents thrive and contribute in myriad ways,” the pols wrote, also encouraging U.S. Customs and Immigration Services to expedite incoming applications. “We call upon your administration to accept early renewal applications for current DACA holders to extend temporary protections for them. In addition, we urge USCIS to commit to speedy processing of initial and renewal applications.”

The letter vaguely beseeches Obama to safeguard the personal information of those currently in the DACA program, likely in anticipation that Trump’s administration might lay hands on the records in its deportation efforts. De Blasio is currently battling a Republican lawsuit at home that seeks to stop him from purging the files of his municipal identification program, believed to contain the private details of thousands of undocumented immigrants across the city.

The mayors and county executives also encouraged the current commander-in-chief to expand the eligibility for Temporary Protected Status, which allows immigrants to remain in the U.S. if the Attorney General deems their homelands unsafe, whether for humanitarian or environmental reasons. The pols specified hurricane-ravaged Haiti and earthquake-shaken Ecuador as two nations to consider designating as too dangerous to go back to.

“We now ask that your administration continues this urgent form of humanitarian protection by reviewing the current TPS designations and extending such designations or making re-designations or new designations as appropriate before the end of your term,” the epistle reads. “In particular, we urge your administration to take steps to protect immigrants from countries that recently experienced extraordinary conditions.”

The City Council recently passed a resolution vowing that New York would remain a “sanctuary city”—that is, a haven for the undocumented from federal enforcement. Garcetti and Emanuel, among others, have made similar pledges.

The Obama administration has already made one move that could frustrate Trump’s agenda: dismantling ex-President George W. Bush’s National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, established in the aftermath of 9/11 to track non-citizens inside the U.S., particularly from Middle Eastern nations. Civil liberties advocates feared that the program could become the framework of the president-elect’s proposed Muslim registry.

Read the full letter below: