How to Pack All Your Beauty Essentials in Carry-On Luggage

Thanks to strict security rules about what you can bring in carry-on luggage and how you can pack it, sometimes the easiest way to guarantee a killer beauty routine on the road is to concede defeat and check your bag. But what if the airline loses your stuff, or you need to freshen up on the plane? Here’s how to keep everything with you and keep yourself beautiful.

The first obvious move is to replace full-sized products with items from your stash of travel-sized products and free samples. Then, immediately procure one or more of Sephora’s Beauty on the Fly bags. These meet the TSA’s rule requiring liquids, pastes, aerosols, creams and gels to be put in a quart-sized bag. But they’re super stretchy, so you can fit more products into them than into a standard sandwich bag. They’re also sturdy enough for hundreds of uses, can be washed, and have a metal zipper, making them less likely to burst open than a Ziploc. You can only take one of these in your carry-on, but it’s worth having extras on hand. (If you’re traveling with a partner who doesn’t pack as many liquids as you do, give them one of these bags and jam some of your stuff in there too.)

To maximize space in your TSA-friendly bag of liquids, assess your beauty regimen and identify which products can be easily swapped with solid versions you can pack in a separate toiletry bag. (In the market for one? A classic black Prada wash bag will never go out of style, while this blue leather Smythson number is full of handy internal pockets.) Then, get creative with one or more of these tactics:

The best part of this is that carry-on bags have never been more covetable than they are now. Backpacks in particular are at their most beautiful, with Alexander McQueen butterfly print and Saint Laurent polka dots competing with Tom Ford’s elegant black suede rucksack for most wanted status. If you need more room, Valentino’s star patterned holdall and Tod’s studded suede weekend bag provide extra incentive to avoid checking suitcases and carry it all with you.

Jackie Danicki created one of the first and most popular beauty blogs in 2004, and has consulted some of the world’s most iconic brands on digital content strategy and innovation. Jackie blogs at burnedoutbeauty.com, and you can find her on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat as @burnedoutbeauty.