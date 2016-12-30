The Other Après Ski: Your Ultimate Mountain Spa Guide

Sore limbs, tight muscles, bumps and bruises are all symptoms of a skiing addiction. When at altitude for prolonged periods of time, there is only one cure: hour after hour spent lounging in five star spas. We’ve hand picked (and tested) 12 ski town spas across the nation (and Europe). Here’s our list of the best…

Aspen/Snowmass, Colorado

Signature Treatment: Sanctuary of the Mountains Body Treatment

Details: Restore your energy and find inner peace with an Evergreen Forest massage, which promises to calm the mind and create deep rest for the body. Inspired by natives of the area, this ritual is designed to inspire purification for hands and feet. It also prepares you for hitting the sacred slopes with a clay exfoliation and a steamy healing balm of arnica, white willow and calendula.

Length: 80 min

Cost: $260

Signature Treatment: Custom sports massage followed by a visit to the “altitude concierge.”

Details: Addressing all muscles used in Aspen’s winter activities, work with your masseuse to customize the perfect massage for you. All services offer daily access to the spa’s plunge pools, steam, oxygen lounge. Even better, complimentary champagne is included.

Length: 90 min

Cost: $285

Signature Treatment: Kick Your Boots Off: Ski-In/Ski-Out Treatment

Details: Designed to get you back onto the mountain as quickly and efficiently as possible, The Viceroy’s ski-in/ski-out treatments help skiers reduce tensions and re-energize. Starting with a warm bath of sweet birch sea salts, revive feet with a hot stone and reflexology massage. A complimentary champagne cocktail is included, of course…

Length: 30 minutes

Cost: $125

Beaver Creek, Colorado

Continue the next phase of the #AquaSanitas journey in the Caldarium Mineral Pool. A separate pool for men and women @allegriaspa A photo posted by Park Hyatt Beaver Creek (@parkhyattbc) on Mar 1, 2016 at 10:43am PST

Signature Treatment: Colorado Wild Rose Cure

Details: Relax after an intense day on the mountain with exfoliating and hydrating warm rose compresses, rose-infused shea butter, and wildflower body scrub, followed by a lavender bath of essential oils and custom-tuned massage with rose geranium body butter.

Length: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Cost: $375

Telluride, Colorado

What a beautiful #Telluride evening. A photo posted by Madeline (@madelinetelluride) on Nov 30, 2016 at 4:14pm PST



Signature Treatment: Spirit of the Mountains

Details: Borrowing from Thai-style massage, using a steamed poultice infused with lemongrass, sweet basil, kaffir lime, and partnered with holistic massage oils, your therapist works magic applying the combination over ski-spent muscles. Poultices reduce inflammation, promote circulation and relieve joint pain and stiffness.

Length: 90 minutes

Cost: $275

Nearly 10,000 feet above the everyday world, discover a tranquil spa experience that’s already halfway to heaven. PLAN YOUR #Telluride EXPERIENCE TODAY 970.369.8961 A photo posted by Madeline (@madelinetelluride) on Feb 29, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

Signature Treatment: Gemstone Ritual

Details: Achieve a supreme state of relaxation and bliss with this energy-balancing massage and body treatment designed to restore alignment both physically and spiritually. Crystal energy wands and gemstone-infused oils purify, soothe, and enhance the senses leaving one refreshed and in a state of perpetual calm.

Length: 90 minutes

Cost: $275

Vail, Colorado

Signature Treatment: Spirit of the Rockies

Details: A rejuvenating respite from Vail’s massive terrain, born from clay, corn, balsam fir and warmed river stones, this couples massage embodies the essence of mountain living. Starting with a cleansing and re-energising foot ritual, followed by a clay and crushed corn flour face and body mask to draw impurities from the skin, and a refreshing rain shower rinse, you and your partner sink into deep relaxation while warmed river stones, drenched in the natural scent of the evergreens, glide over sore muscles with nourishing oil to melt away tension. Finally, a soothing mineral soak, shared together, allows for the body to absorb the benefits of nature’s healing essences.

Length: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Cost: $450

Signature Treatment: Alpine Glow Facial

Details: High-altitudes can be disastrous for sensitive skin. Combat those negative effects with this signature 50 minute facial, comprised of fresh rosemary and sage essential oils, which will purify skin and stimulate circulation through an aromatic mineral sea salt scrub. A moisture application of nourishing shea butter, infused with herbs, hydrates the skin and relieves tension, leaves your skin in better shape than when you arrived.

Length: 50 minutes

Cost: $155

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Signature Treatment: Geothermal Mud & Aloe Body Ritual

Details: With Jackson Hole’s proximity to the geothermal hot springs of Yellowstone National Park, it’s no wonder they would take a cue from nature in developing this signature treatment. Experience a centuries-old tradition of detoxification with natural mud and aloe followed by a wrap of steamed herbal sheets, and massage with rosemary lotion to nourish the skin and lock in the benefits of that aforementioned aloe.

Length: 80 minutes

Cost: $260

Park City, Utah

Signature Treatment: Elements of Wellness Signature Experience

Details: Create inner harmony and elevate wellness with a customized treatment by one of the Montage’s spa masters. Harnessing reflexology, aromatherapy, massage, homeopathy, hydrotherapy and many more. Afterwards, relax in Utah’s largest spa (35,000 square feet) with indoor lap pool, and valley views, even from the Jacuzzi.

Length: 2 hours

Cost: $415

Stowe, Vermont

Signature Treatment: Brew & Renew

Details: Partnering with great local breweries, this treatment is a treat for the senses. Beginning with a hops mash scrub (a byproduct of the brewing process) to create a euphoric and clarifying effect on mind, body, and spirit, this treatment continues with a hydrating full-body massage. Following the treatment, you will indulge in a pint of local Vermont beer, of course.

Length: 110 minutes

Cost: $295

Ötztal Valley – Austria

Signature Treatment: Ötztal Sheep’s Wool Cocooning with Well-Being Massage

Details: Get wrapped in luxurious Tyrolian Sheep’s Wool mixed with pine and alpine rose while being massaged. The lanolin in the wool promotes increased circulation and metabolism. The treatment is finished with burning incense made of mountain herbs for deeper relaxation.

Length: 50 minutes

Cost: 126 Euros

Courchevel 1850 – France

Signature Treatment: Après Ski Massage

Details: Ease achy muscles in luxury at Courchevel 1850’s newest five-star property. The Spa Diane Barriere features seven treatment booths including a hammam and jacuzzi. Treatments and massages are specifically designed for high-altitude conditions. It helps that this is one of the most beautiful spaces in the world.

Length: 90 minutes

Cost: 260 Euros

