Social Download: Internet Reacts to Digital Yule Logs and ‘The OA’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
Merry Christmas! Hooray for this happy time of year when you get to take off work, spike the egg nog, and sit around getting warm in front of the the televised Yule Log.
Does one get more or less warm from a laptop fire?
It seems these folks went next level and projected their burning log.
Peter’s got it made!
Thank you, Log Lady.
Meanwhile, other holiday enthusiasts were busy marathoning A Christmas Story.
No denying it, the merch is dope.
Over in non-Christmasland, people continue to obsess over The OA. You can tell from all the fan art.
We’re taking this image in to our hair colorist.
My, oh my! That’s the butt from the pilot!
This totally counts as art.
And it has come full circle, y’all.