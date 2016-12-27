Social Download: Internet Reacts to Digital Yule Logs and ‘The OA’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

Merry Christmas! Hooray for this happy time of year when you get to take off work, spike the egg nog, and sit around getting warm in front of the the televised Yule Log.

Enjoying the TV Yule log just like in days of yore … #christmas #yulelog #TV #cozy A video posted by Kevin (@loungelizard114) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:03pm PST

But #babyitscoldoutside! So we are nice & cozy right here in our living room enjoying a bottle (or two) of wine. Even Neeko is staying warm & cozied right nearby the fireplace. Hashtag no filter necessary. ❄️🎄😽🎅🏽🍷 A photo posted by Justin Hawkins Olsen (@hawkinsolsen) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:59pm PST

From my family to yours…Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you all ❤🎄 #sf #yulelog #christmas #tree #home #holidays A photo posted by Danielle Siler (@swede1246) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:59pm PST

Home Sweet Home 🏡🎁🎄❤️🙏🏽#christmas #carols #yulelog #netflix #sweet 🤗🎁🎄❤️🏡😍#nyc #bayside #queens #ny 🌃 A photo posted by Millie Reyes, LCSW (@soulcare_chic) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:55pm PST

Does one get more or less warm from a laptop fire?

Christmas with my clique @elisakanter @at_erica 🎄🎁 #yulelog A video posted by Rebecca Shannon (@idunnowheredoyouwannaeat) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:12pm PST

It seems these folks went next level and projected their burning log.

The tradition lives on; 10 years of Christmas forts, Jerns. #love #fort #christmas #tradition #yulelog A photo posted by Chelsey Rae Jernberg (@chelseydrifka) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:56pm PST

Here's looking at you, kid. Merry Christmas #lagavulin16 #yulelog #flyeaglesfly A video posted by Josh (@jwilliamson343) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:33pm PST

Peter’s got it made!

Hall and Oates & the Yule Log. That's all Peter needs on Christmas. @crashoverridee #yulelog #hallandoates #recordplayer #vinyl #vinylrecords A photo posted by Michelle Menzer (@mybelle111) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:50pm PST

Thank you, Log Lady.

"Be as the log, the log does not judge" – Book of Crispin 24:7 #yule #yuletide #yulelog #twinpeaks #loglady A photo posted by Crispin McCabe (SFitall) (@sfcrispin) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:40pm PST

Meanwhile, other holiday enthusiasts were busy marathoning A Christmas Story.

https://twitter.com/MrKAK27/status/812831514287292416

Only watching #AChristmasStory for the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/1sErdbjRcV — Vicki Marziale (@VickiMarziale) December 25, 2016

Only I didn't say "Fudge." I said THE word, the big one, the queen-mother of dirty words, the "F-dash-dash-dash" word! 😂😂😂 #AChristmasStory — WorkingBarbie (@WorkingBarbie) December 25, 2016

Despite being able to recite #AChristmasStory from beginning to end from memory, I still have to watch it every year. — Jill Muller (@jillmullahhh) December 25, 2016

#AChristmasStory the only movie in human history where literally every scene in it is iconic and brilliant — Pat (@P_Casey_LLC) December 25, 2016

Why is there any debate about the best Christmas movie A Christmas Story is the only movie with a 24 hour marathon#AChristmasStory — Eric Clements (@Ereckz10) December 25, 2016

No denying it, the merch is dope.

I need you all to just gaze at the 8th wonder of the world right here on the left #frageelay #oneofthebestchristmasgiftsever #achristmasstory #youllshootyoureyeout #sistersknowbest A photo posted by Nicholas (@sayno2kryptonite) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:12pm PST

#achristmasstory #merryandbright #childhoodmemories #xmas2016 A photo posted by Kimberley (@ravisunshine) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:06pm PST

Everyone that KNOWS me is aware of my obsession with this movie. The best Christmas gift EVER!!!!! #AChristmasStory Thanks, Juli! A photo posted by Latasha Abney (@lnabney) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

"I triple dog dare you!" #tripledogdare #achristmasstory A photo posted by Joe Shipbaugh (@joeyshipbaugh) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:37pm PST

You'll shoot your eye out 😝📺🎄 . . . #achristmasstory #ralphy #hohoho #canadianchristmas A photo posted by laura (@bittyfawn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:30pm PST

Ok last one I promise. Had to show the collection!! #merrychristmas!! #ralphie #achristmasstory #fingerpuppet #youllshootyoureyeoutkid A photo posted by Stephanie Dailey (@ses0031) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:26pm PST

Over in non-Christmasland, people continue to obsess over The OA. You can tell from all the fan art.

The OA and Homer #theoa#prairie#oa#homer#netflixoriginalseries A photo posted by Roan Shank (@tromroan) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:59pm PST

Aguardando a segunda temporada #TheOA #netflix #prarie #homer #series #zalbatmanglij #britmarling A photo posted by Steve Alcantara (@steve_alcantara) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

I started watching The OA on Netflix and I love Buck with my entire being #art #pencil #doodle #traditional #buckvu #theoa #artistsoninstagram A photo posted by Don't Expect Much From Me (@bagel_hell) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:48pm PST

#theoa #episode1 #resume #prairie #netflix A photo posted by Pauline Dacquay (@paul0cay) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:28pm PST

Just finished watching the OA. Lost for words. #artistoninstagram #sketch #theoa #prarie #procreateart #ipadproart A photo posted by Stine Sæthre (@stinesaethre) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:29am PST

We’re taking this image in to our hair colorist.

I captured this still in the middle of watching The OA, and I've wanted to paint it ever since. I still can't seem to make up my mind about the show. If nothing else, t's fascinating and confusing and visually interesting. A photo posted by Lauren Smith (@1ofmanylaurens) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:22pm PST

Doodle i made of @brandonperea 💖CHECK OUT HIS SHOW #theoa A photo posted by A R T H O E (@maegancreates) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:40am PST

Just watched The OA! 😱 – Prairie doodle A photo posted by Klohd (@klohdstuff) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

My, oh my! That’s the butt from the pilot!

Bonus : Steve's butt #theoa #episode1 #netflix #steve #butt #joyeuxnoel A photo posted by Pauline Dacquay (@paul0cay) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:07am PST

This totally counts as art.

And it has come full circle, y’all.