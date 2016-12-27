Social Download: Internet Reacts to Digital Yule Logs and ‘The OA’

By 12/27/16 10:58am

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

Merry Christmas! Hooray for this happy time of year when you get to take off work, spike the egg nog, and sit around getting warm in front of the the televised Yule Log.

Enjoying the TV Yule log just like in days of yore … #christmas #yulelog #TV #cozy

A video posted by Kevin (@loungelizard114) on

Does one get more or less warm from a laptop fire?

Christmas with my clique @elisakanter @at_erica 🎄🎁 #yulelog

A video posted by Rebecca Shannon (@idunnowheredoyouwannaeat) on

It seems these folks went next level and projected their burning log.

The tradition lives on; 10 years of Christmas forts, Jerns. #love #fort #christmas #tradition #yulelog

A photo posted by Chelsey Rae Jernberg (@chelseydrifka) on

Here's looking at you, kid. Merry Christmas #lagavulin16 #yulelog #flyeaglesfly

A video posted by Josh (@jwilliamson343) on

Peter’s got it made!

Thank you, Log Lady.

"Be as the log, the log does not judge" – Book of Crispin 24:7 #yule #yuletide #yulelog #twinpeaks #loglady

A photo posted by Crispin McCabe (SFitall) (@sfcrispin) on

Meanwhile, other holiday enthusiasts were busy marathoning A Christmas Story.

 https://twitter.com/MrKAK27/status/812831514287292416

No denying it, the merch is dope.

#achristmasstory #merryandbright #childhoodmemories #xmas2016

A photo posted by Kimberley (@ravisunshine) on

"I triple dog dare you!" #tripledogdare #achristmasstory

A photo posted by Joe Shipbaugh (@joeyshipbaugh) on

You'll shoot your eye out 😝📺🎄 . . . #achristmasstory #ralphy #hohoho #canadianchristmas

A photo posted by laura (@bittyfawn) on

Over in non-Christmasland, people continue to obsess over The OA. You can tell from all the fan art.

The OA and Homer #theoa#prairie#oa#homer#netflixoriginalseries

A photo posted by Roan Shank (@tromroan) on

Aguardando a segunda temporada #TheOA #netflix #prarie #homer #series #zalbatmanglij #britmarling

A photo posted by Steve Alcantara (@steve_alcantara) on

My literal fav, @ianaiexander . . . . . #theoa #art #markers #portrait #buckvu #primsacolor #copic #men #transboy

A photo posted by Kelse 🎉 (@kelse_draws) on

#TheOA 😂⭐️ #Prairie #netflix #moleskine #moleskineart #sketch #drawing #draw #pencil #nawden

A photo posted by Con Bautista (@conbautista) on

#theoa #episode1 #resume #prairie #netflix

A photo posted by Pauline Dacquay (@paul0cay) on

Just finished watching the OA. Lost for words. #artistoninstagram #sketch #theoa #prarie #procreateart #ipadproart

A photo posted by Stine Sæthre (@stinesaethre) on

We’re taking this image in to our hair colorist.

Doodle i made of @brandonperea 💖CHECK OUT HIS SHOW #theoa

A photo posted by A R T H O E (@maegancreates) on

Just watched The OA! 😱 – Prairie doodle

A photo posted by Klohd (@klohdstuff) on

My, oh my! That’s the butt from the pilot!

Bonus : Steve's butt #theoa #episode1 #netflix #steve #butt #joyeuxnoel

A photo posted by Pauline Dacquay (@paul0cay) on

This totally counts as art.

⭐️OA⭐️ #theoa #oa #netflix #sketch #draw #drawing #sketchbook #pencil #sketching

A photo posted by Lianna Kai⭐️🌊 (@loa.kai) on

And it has come full circle, y’all.

Article continues below
More from Culture
Alice Krige and Brit Marling in The OA.
I Cannot Stop Laughing at ‘The OA,’ Netflix’s Very Serious Sci-Fi Series