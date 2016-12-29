The Top 10 Jersey-Centric Political Stories of 2016

1. The rise of Phil Murphy. In the beginning of 2016, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy’s goal of becoming governor seemed like a long shot. He was seemingly facing stiff competition at the hands of Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney. How quickly things change. Murphy declared his candidacy in April and launched a full-scale charm offensive. He locked up northern county support as well as the support of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee all before his opponents had the opportunity to enter the race. Tides truly shifted in Murphy’s favor in September when Fulop announced that instead of running for governor himself, he was backing Murphy for the spot. Now, while Murphy still faces a primary challenge from a number of Democrats including Assemblyman John Wisniewski, the former Goldman Sachs executive seems poised to clinch the governorship for Democrats in 2016.

2. The fall of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. In the beginning of 2016, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was a declared presidential candidate. That run ended in February after a dismal showing for the presidential contender in the New Hampshire primary. Upon his return to New Jersey, many in the Garden State thought the governor would show a renewed interest in the state and start to rebuild the legacy he abandoned in pursuit of his higher ambitions. Instead, Christie shocked the left-leaning state—and the Democrats who once supported him—by hitching his train to the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump and becoming one of his most high-profile early surrogates. While things looked to be on the up-and-up for Christie following that choice and it seemed that a cabinet position or job and Washington was likely, the momentum ended quickly after Christie’s approval ratings in New Jersey sunk to a new low of 18 percent following testimony in the Bridgegate trail that regularly invoked Christie’s name. Now, the once-popular governor is floundering as he pushes back against a legislature dominated by Democrats who are waiting for the next governor to take the reigns.

3. The Atlantic City takeover. Throughout the majority of 2016, Atlantic City lawmakers attempted to stave off a state takeover of the beleaguered casino town. In November, the state of New Jersey was officially given the authority to do just that and manage the city’s finances for five years. The state now has the ability to negotiate union contracts, hire/fire employees and sell assets, among other things. Initially, Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian said the city would sue if a takeover was enacted, however, Guardian more recently said that he plans to see how the takeover unfolds before pursuing the matter in court. The takeover is considered a credit-positive move because of the potential it has to keep the city from bankrupting and potentially hurting the credit ratings of other municipalities in the state.

4. The Hoboken train crash and the TTF. In late September, tragedy struck when a commuter train crashed at the Hoboken terminal, killed one person and injured over 100 more. That crash led to an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board that is currently still underway. The crash also led to a joint investigation by NJ Transit and New Jersey lawmakers as well as an increased interest in finding a solution to transit issues plaguing the state. The crash is believed to be one of the primary reasons a deal was made on the Transportation Trust Fund and the gas tax was raised.

5. The gas tax. In a controversial move this year, New Jersey legislators agreed to boost New Jersey’s gas tax by 23 cents per gallon. The measure—supported by both Governor Chris Christie and legislators— is the first increase in the state’s gas tax since 1988. Much of the controversy surrounding the measure comes from cuts that went into effect with it, an effort by Christie to enact what he called “tax fairness” in the deal. Those cuts include a slight reduction in sales tax, increased Earned Income Tax Credit, elimination of the estate tax and raising retirement income tax exclusion. Some say those cuts will blow a $1.4 billion annual hole in New Jersey’s budget. During the November 8 election, New Jersey voters agreed to constitutionally dedicate the gas tax to the nearly depleted Transportation Trust Fund responsible for state road and infrastructure projects.

6. The collapse of north Jersey casinos. Despite urging from legislators and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a ballot question that would allow for casinos to be built outside of Atlantic City failed big time during the November 8 election. The referendum's huge loss is attributed to a lobbying group called Trenton’s Bad Bet that was able to convince voters that expanding gaming would be detrimental to the entire state of New Jersey. However, legislators are expected to push similar proposals in coming years in an attempt to recapture gamblers they say are leaving the state in order to visit casinos in neighboring states.

7. Bridgegate. Samson’s guilty plea was the opening act for one of the most-covered political stories of 2016 in New Jersey: the Bridgegate trial. In that case, two Christie appointees (former Port Authority Deputy Executive Director Bill Baroni and former Christie Deputy Chief of Staff Bridget Kelly) were found guilty on nine counts of conspiracy and related charges for misusing Port Authority property as a way to enact political retribution against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich for not endorsing Christie for re-election in 2013. While the closures happened three years ago in 2013, the trial renewed public interest and attention on the case. Now, the case is in limbo as defendants pursue a re-trail or acquittal.

8. Samson pleads guilty. Back in July, former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Chairman David Samson pleaded guilty to using his position to coerce United Airlines into chartering a special flight from Newark Airport to an airport close to his second home in South Carolina, costing the airline over $900,000 in lost revenue. That flight ran from 2012 until days after Samson’s resignation in 2014. While Samson’s story may not have been the biggest story to come out of the Port Authority in 2016, it certainly did get the ball rolling on a tough year for the bi-state agency. Samson was an appointee of and close friend to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

9. Democrat Josh Gottheimer becomes new congressman from NJ’s 5th district. While much of the national political narrative in 2016 has been focused on Republican dominance, the story in New Jersey appears to be the opposite. In New Jersey’s most populous county—Bergen—Democrats this year managed not only to collect every seat in county government but also managed to unseat Republican Scott Garrett, the long-serving congressman in the fifth congressional district. The district, which spans much of North Jersey from Bergen to Sussex counties, has long been considered a Republican stronghold. However, this year Democrat Josh Gottheimer managed to claim the victory and make New Jersey even bluer.

10. Passaic Mayor Alex Blanco resigns. In November, the Mayor of the city of Passaic, Alex Blanco, admitted he had taken over $100,000 in bribes and resigned from his post. Blanco, who had been mayor since 2008, was the first Dominican American to ever be elected as a mayor in the United States. He faces up to 10 years in prison. His resignation opened the door for Passaic County Freeholder Hector Lora to step up and become the interim mayor. Including Blanco, three of the four last mayors of Passaic have faced federal charges and prison time.

While media coverage in 2016 was primarily focused on the presidential race that named President-elect Donald Trump as President Barack Obama’s successor, the state of New Jersey was not without it’s own political hoopla in 2016. This year, the Garden State brought us controversy, scandal and change.

Disclosure: Donald Trump is the father-in-law of Jared Kushner, the publisher of Observer Media.