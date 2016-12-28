This Jain Song Blends Musical Influences From Around the Globe, and Will Get You Pumped

I’ve been loving the song “Makeba” by French singer/songwriter Jain. It just gets me pumping! The music video is a reflection of her really unique take on blending a variety of musical influences (like reggae, Arabic, Indian, African, European…) but is true pop music.

Not only is the song great, but she has a really unique fashion and artist style that just stands apart from other singers—very European and edgy.

