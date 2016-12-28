Visit the World’s Most Perfect Island and Get Fit With Family

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Get fit with your family: Body Conceptions, the Broadway-inspired workout, is teaming up with the non-profit Girls Leadership in the new year to offer mother and daughter classes. And, they’re giving you the perfect reason to workout before New Year’s Eve, as 10 percent of proceeds from all of their classes will be donated during the last week of 2016. Expect a family friendly workout in January with Athleta and Bowery Babes to celebrate the collaboration. via Body Conceptions.

Head to the world’s most perfect island: If you’re tired of all of your Snapchat friends posting an array of photos of their Caribbean island vacations, get revenge and book a visit of your own. Starting on January 25, the island plays host to a yoga retreat that’s all about getting your body and mind right for the new year. Wellness experts and dieticians will talk about healthy eating, just in time to fulfill all your resolutions. via Laura Cipullo.

Find your foundation: ModelFIT is teaming up with Essentials of Elevation for a workshop focusing on mind, body and spirit discovery. Expect to learn about “healing modalities,” and what they mean. It’s the beginning of a monthly series and will focus on nutrition, relationships and self-image. via Essentials of Elevation.

Get ready to make it burn: Brooklyn Bodyburn, the super hardcore workout noted for their MegaFormers, currently found in Cobble Hill and Williamsburg, just announced a Park Slope opening in March. You better start working out now to make sure you’re ready for their spring classes. Perhaps you’ll see Sofia Vergara or Kim Kardashian, who are both fans. via Brooklyn Bodyburn.