Watch Master Potter Eric Landon of Tortus Copenhagen Sculpt Ceramics

Eric Landon, the Danish Design Awards’ “Craftsman of the Year” in 2015, is the cofounder of Tortus Copenhagen and the beautiful face you may have seen in his beautiful Instagram videos showcasing his beautiful pottery.

Watching ceramics take shape by hand is such a calming experience, and seeing the care and attention that goes into each piece almost makes me wish I had more people to buy gifts for this holiday season!

Anyway, check them out, and also, note that the Tortus studio offers IRL pottery workshops! Please hold while I check on flights to Copenhagen…

