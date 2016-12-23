The 10 Weirdest Reddit Secret Santa Gifts of 2016

6. A gift from the recipient's own store

Sans a photo of the actual gift, one Reddit user posted the following story:

It's a small world! My secret Santa said that they shipped my gifts. I received one of them today, and it was from Amazon. However, the seller was ME ! I work at a small retail company in Southern WI and we have our products published to marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Sears, etc. and he must have purchased the gift from my store, and then it was shipped to me! Isn't it crazy how small the world can be sometimes?