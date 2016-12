Bisou NY, a new-ish nail art salon in Nolita, uses Japanese non-sanding gel (read: keeps your nails healthier than typical gels) to create awesome art on what they call your “10 tiny canvases.” Check out some of their creations in all of their marbled, geometric, floral glory.

