10 Amazing Space Missions You Won’t Believe Are Happening in 2017

1. World View Enterprises will start sending people on high altitude balloon rides

2017 is the year near-space exploration company World View Enterprises plans to start send paying customers 100,000 feet in the air on high-altitude balloon rides. A ride, which will set you back $75,000, is five or six hours from start to finish and includes two hours in the stratosphere where you’re higher than 99 percent of Earth’s atmosphere.

