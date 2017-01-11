How to Dress Like a Celebrity at Sundance











According to the weather report, it will be a snowy week of screenings, celebs and parties at the Sundance Film Festival. Between the champagne showers and sneaking off for a day on the slopes of the nearby Park City, Utah, ski resorts, looking stylish but rugged is key to a successful week. All the celebrities know that already. But how does a non-celebrity achieve that? By wearing a great coat.

It can be a puffer, a fur coat, a faux fur coat or even a shearling, anything goes. That is, as long as it keeps you warm.

Use Sundance as an opportunity to experiment with cold weather dressing; now is the time to rock a very luxe suede-trimmed cape from The Row or a big metallic puffer that won’t break the bank (which is almost identical to the one that Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing last week). Word to the wise: steer clear of Canada Goose, which will likely be worn by many fellow festival-goers. Instead, consider a bell-sleeved Burberry shearling, that will keep you feeling warm and looking trendy. Don’t leave the hotel without a pair of shades and a cooler-than-thou attitude, in no time the paparazzi will mistake you for an A-list star.