How to Dress Like a Celebrity at Sundance

All you need to focus on is your coat

By 01/19/17 2:59pm
Burberry Sculptural Shearling Flight Jacket, $5,750, Burberry.com
Saks Potts Saks Potts 'Heart' Mongolian Lamb Fur Jacket, $1,083, BrownsFashion.com.
The Row Dusana Suede-Trimmed Merino Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cape, $4,450, Net-A-Porter.com
Light Before Dark Ramola Metallic Puffer Jacket, $139, Urbanoutfitters.com
Mr & Mrs Italy Midi Army Parka Jacket with Fox & Raccoon Fur, $7,140, FWRD.com
Jimi Roos Lip-Appliquéd Down Puffer Jacket, $840, Barneys.com
Stella McCartney Faux Fur Coat, $782, Theoutnet.com
Perfect Moment Queenie Jacket, $450, Perfectmoment.com
Sacai Shearling Jacket, $1,861, Farfetch.com
Balenciaga Oversized quilted shell jacket, $3,250, Net-A-Porter.com
Staud The Haru Coat, $395, Staud.com
According to the weather report, it will be a snowy week of screenings, celebs and parties at the Sundance Film Festival. Between the champagne showers and sneaking off for a day on the slopes of the nearby Park City, Utah, ski resorts, looking stylish but rugged is key to a successful week. All the celebrities know that already. But how does a non-celebrity achieve that? By wearing a great coat.

It can be a puffer, a fur coat, a faux fur coat or even a shearling, anything goes. That is, as long as it keeps you warm.

Use Sundance as an opportunity to experiment with cold weather dressing; now is the time to rock a very luxe suede-trimmed cape from The Row or a big metallic puffer that won’t break the bank (which is almost identical to the one that Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing last week). Word to the wise: steer clear of Canada Goose, which will likely be worn by many fellow festival-goers. Instead, consider a bell-sleeved Burberry shearling, that will keep you feeling warm and looking trendy. Don’t leave the hotel without a pair of shades and a cooler-than-thou attitude, in no time the paparazzi will mistake you for an A-list star.

