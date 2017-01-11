11 Hilarious Memes of President Trump Signing Executive Orders











President Donald Trump has issued plenty of controversial executive orders in his first 11 days in office, including a ban on people from select predominantly Muslim countries entering the U.S. which inspired massive protests.

But one quirk of Trump’s process has already gotten the internet’s attention—every time he signs something, he faces the paper towards the camera and poses for a photo. Of course, since the print on these orders is so small, usually the only part that’s visible is Trump’s signature.

That was all the inspiration meme creators needed—in the past week Twitter and Reddit have been flooded with Photoshops of Trump’s new “executive orders.”

