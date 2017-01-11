11 Hilarious Memes of President Trump Signing Executive Orders

By 01/31/17 12:37pm
What Trump and Mike Pence are really thinking.
Twitter
Baby Trump.
Reddit
Thank God, that movie was terrible.
Twitter
Sensing a pattern here.
Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
The truth comes out.
Twitter
Yeah, the internet went there.
Twitter
Trump-ception.
Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
President Palpatine.
Reddit
Does Donald miss Melania?
Twitter
Turns out Trump just wanted IHOP all along.
Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Literally just quoting from radio commercials now.
Twitter
Slideshow | List
- / 11

President Donald Trump has issued plenty of controversial executive orders in his first 11 days in office, including a ban on people from select predominantly Muslim countries entering the U.S. which inspired massive protests.

But one quirk of Trump’s process has already gotten the internet’s attention—every time he signs something, he faces the paper towards the camera and poses for a photo. Of course, since the print on these orders is so small, usually the only part that’s visible is Trump’s signature.

That was all the inspiration meme creators needed—in the past week Twitter and Reddit have been flooded with Photoshops of Trump’s new “executive orders.”

Flip through the slides above to see what the president was really signing during all those photo ops.

Article continues below
More from Style & Design
Lauren Santo Domingo.
Live In an IRL Vogue Spread at Lauren Santo Domingo’s Loft