11 Key New Jersey Races to Watch in 2017

(Photo: Mr. Matté on Wikipedia)
1. The gubernatorial primaries. Both Democrats and Republicans in New Jersey seem to be gearing up for messy primary battles in 2017. While many of the Democratic side have already pledged allegiance to former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy, Assemblyman John Wisniewski does not seem to be backing down from his own candidacy. Also on the Democratic side, state Senator Ray Lesniak appears to be positioning to officially enter the race after much waffling on the issue in recent months. The Republican side of the race features a wide cast of characters including Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno (pictured), Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, comedian Joe Piscopo, Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers and grassroots candidate Joe Rullo. While only three of those have declared (Rogers, Rullo and Ciattarelli), the others are all actively getting a feel for the field as well.
Photo: Alyana Alfaro for Observer
2. The general election. In November, whichever two candidates make it out of the gubernatorial primary will face off to become the next New Jersey governor. While Phil Murphy (pictured) is the presumed favorite in the race due to current New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s dismal approval ratings tanking Republican credibility for many NJ voters, the results are still up in the air. Additionally, with 11 months until the race, there is still ample time for a dynamic shift that could leave another candidate at the top.
Alyana Alfaro for Observer
3. Legislative district 2. State Senator Jim Whelan (pictured) announced earlier this week that he would not be pursuing re-election to the senate seat he has held since 2008. That opening sets the stage for an expensive primary battle between the two assemblymen in the district: Republican Chris Brown and Democrat Vince Mazzeo. Mazzeo officially announced his state senate candidacy on Thursday.
New Jersey Legislature.
4. Legislative district 11. In 2015, district 11 lost two Republican assembly seats. Now, Monmouth County Democratic Chairman Vin Gopal (pictured) has put himself in the mix for the senate seat as he pursues total Democratic domination in the once Republican-held district. Gopal will face off against incumbent Republican Jennifer Beck. While the contest is only just beginning, both Beck and Gopal are already on the attack, something that points to a long and bumpy road ahead for both candidates.
Max Pizarro for Observer
5. Legislative district 13. State Senator Joe Kyrillos (pictured left) announced earlier this year that he would be retiring from the state senate. Because the district is a Republican stronghold, the primary will be one to watch in June. Both of the district’s assemblypeople, Declan O’Scanlon (pictured right) and Amy Handlin, have expressed intentions to run to fill Kyrillos’ spot.
(Photo: Alyana Alfaro for Observer)
6. Legislative district 20. With state Senator Ray Lesniak (pictured) likely leaving his Union County state senate post in pursuit of the governorship, there will be a potential opening—and primary battle—in the Democratic district. According to sources, if Lesniak does take the plunge and run for governor, current district assemblyman Jamel Holley will likely run on a line with Lesniak. However, things are complicated by the fact that Union County Democratic Chairman Jerry Green has already sworn his county’s allegiance to Phil Murphy. While the situation is very volatile, Union County Sheriff Joe Cryan is a potential LD20 candidate to run on the county line with Murphy.
Alyana Alfaro for Observer
7. Legislative district 39. In 2015, legislative district 39 was considered one of the most competitive races to watch in the state. However, the Republican campaign combusted after an offensive self-published book by assembly candidate Anthony Cappola surfaced. Now, Republicans in the district are planning to mount another full scale effort in an attempt to win the district from state Senator Bob Gordon, Assemblyman Tim Eustace (pictured) and Assemblyman Joe Lagana.
Alyana Alfaro for Observer
8. Legislative district 40. State Senator Kevin O’Toole’s announcement that he will retire after his term ends in 2017 and the subsequent appointment of Assemblyman Scott Rumana to a judgeship left LD40 in a tizzy in 2016. Right away, a slate—Passaic County Clerk Kristin Corrado for senate and Former Wyckoff Mayors Kevin Rooney (pictured) and Chris DePhillips for assembly—announced that they would be running as a unified ticket. Now—despite the fact that Rooney was selected to complete Rumana’s unexpired term—there is still disagreement in the district about whether or not the ticket will be supported. According to some, Bergen County Republican Chairman Paul DiGaetano is likely to throw his name into the mix for senate and create his own slate to challenge Corrado.
(Photo: Alyana Alfaro for Observer)
9. The Jersey City Mayor’s Race. This November will be the first time that Jersey City’s municipal elections will be held in November, a fact that comes much to the dismay of declared challenger Bill Matsikoudis, one of the most vocal opponents to the referendum to move elections earlier this year. Matsikoudis—along with ex-Assemblyman Charles Mainor and likely others—will face off against incumbent Mayor Steve Fulop (pictured).
Alyana Alfaro for Observer
10. The Atlantic City mayor’s race. Republican Mayor Don Guardian (pictured) will likely face a real challenge this year. In 2016, Atlantic City was taken over by the state due to massive budget shortfalls. Guardian will likely go up against either City Council President Marty Small or city Councilman Frank Gilliam in November.
Alyana Alfaro for Observer
11. The Hoboken mayor’s race. The imminent question in this booming Hudson County town is whether or not Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer (pictured) will pursue re-election in 2017. Regardless, there is certainty that others will be jockeying up to replace her. Freeholder Anthony Romano has long been considered a contender for the spot.
PolitickerNJ for Observer
This year in New Jersey politics, a few races are emerging as the ones to watch during the lead-up to November’s election. With the governor’s seat up for grabs and every legislative seat in both the state senate and general assembly up for election in 2017, competitive races will be plentiful in New Jersey.
