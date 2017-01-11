11 Key New Jersey Races to Watch in 2017

1. The gubernatorial primaries. Both Democrats and Republicans in New Jersey seem to be gearing up for messy primary battles in 2017. While many of the Democratic side have already pledged allegiance to former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy, Assemblyman John Wisniewski does not seem to be backing down from his own candidacy. Also on the Democratic side, state Senator Ray Lesniak appears to be positioning to officially enter the race after much waffling on the issue in recent months. The Republican side of the race features a wide cast of characters including Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno (pictured), Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, comedian Joe Piscopo, Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers and grassroots candidate Joe Rullo. While only three of those have declared (Rogers, Rullo and Ciattarelli), the others are all actively getting a feel for the field as well.

Photo: Alyana Alfaro for Observer