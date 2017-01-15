15 Hilarious Inauguration Memes That Will Make You Feel Better If You Hate Trump

.
Twitter/Taylorthagreat
.
Twitter/katz
.
Instagram/taylormeno
.
Instagram/pacopadilla
Advertisement
Twitter/itsa_talia
.
Instagram/enigma_of_hate
.
Instagram/ras_muzungu
Advertisement
.
Instagram/themelaninpot
.
Instagram/memez4dayz
.
Instagram/asha.talbert
Advertisement
.
Twitter/jayspec
.
Instagram/gracekelly223
.
Instagram/veyjer
Advertisement
.
Twitter/rooth_less
.
Instagram/drgrayfang
Donald Trump is now officially president.
This fact isn’t sitting too well with a lot of people. Many are out protesting, and others are drowning their sorrows in the internet—of course this includes memes.
Flip through the slides for memes that will make you feel better if you’re not thrilled about this whole Trump thing.
READ ALSO: Here Are Some Fun Facts to Go With Trump Inauguration Commentary on Twitter