5 Predictions About Mansur Gavriel’s Clothing Line

Mansur Gavriel, the brand that put the bucket bag back on the map (and on the shoulders of cool girls around the globe) has made a few big announcements this morning.
First up? They will be switching over to a see-now, buy-now business model, like basically every other brand out there (Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford, Burberry and so on). That means their forthcoming February New York Fashion Week event will not feature new styles. Instead, the brand founded by Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, will be opening up a Candy Shop that will be stocked with goodies (plus shoes and handbags) from the Spring/Summer 2017 range that was revealed this past September. This boutique will open on February 15 at 134 Wooster Street and will remain open for four weeks.
“We create immersive Mansur Gavriel environments every season and so wanted to continue that. We love the idea of creating a new world for guests to escape to,” Mansur said of the shop, so expect an over-the-top experience.
Next, and perhaps most excitingly, the brand will also be introducing a range of clothing. Set to debut in September 2017, the range will also follow the see-now, buy-now model. Other than that, little details on the range have been revealed. Regardless, the Observer is still excited to see what Mansur Gavriel will have hidden up their perfectly tailored sleeve.
Here are five features we are most excited about…
-
Timeless Silhouettes
While the Mansur Gavriel designers are successful at sparking a trend, they do so by simply reinterpreting classic shapes. This rule applies to both their handbags (à la the bucket bag craze) and their shoes (just take a look at their mule heel that seems as if it was plucked off of Barbie’s foot). While the brand’s designs are still covetable, they also feel timeless. This means your investment in a Mansur Gavriel piece is a sound one; you will be wearing or carrying their pieces seasons after you purchase it.
We have no doubt that their clothing range will follow suit. We’re basing this estimate on the apparel the brand has shown at their previous Fashion Week presentations. This includes the simple but voluminous red dresses worn this past September and the simple camel skirt suits from February 2016.
-
This Will Help You Avoid An All-Black Wardrobe
I actively pursue a wardrobe that is filled with colors other than black. Mansur Gavriel does a great job of encouraging me to stay on track, with their veritable rainbow of handbag and loafers.
However, this rainbow is offered in only the most desirable hues of Tumblr pink, baby blue, tomato red and so on. For the really risqué, a sun yellow is offered, and for those who are a bit more subdued, a burgundy can be tested out as a new neutral. But if you do want to do black, Mansur Gavriel has your back in patent leather, suede and matte leather.
Here’s to hoping their clothing is also a rainbow of soft pastels and punchy primary colors.
-
Instant Cool Girl Status
We all know that rocking a brand new Mansur Gavriel bag provides the wearer with instant cool girl status. Although we have yet to see a thread from the forthcoming line, we’re pretty confident that the same thing will apply here.
-
There Will Be a Way To Match Your Shoes to Your Bag to Your Dress
Do you dream of perfectly executing a monochromatic outfit? Do you have a favorite color and want to wear it all the time?
We have a hunch that Mansur Gavriel’s clothing will help attain both of those sartorial goals. Currently, the colors of their shoe offerings perfectly match those of their handbag selection. Because of that detail, we are assuming that the brand’s ready-to-wear range will coordinate in the same way. Consider yourself one step closer to fulfilling those monochromatic goals. Which leads us to our fifth reason for being excited….
-
Think of the Instagram Opportunities
The Mansur Gavriel Instagram account is like a work of art, with the photos depicting clean lines, plenty of covetable and accessories, plus a healthy smattering of flowers. Dressing in a wardrobe designed by the people who have created this will probably turn your life into one big Instagram photo op. And we’re certainly not mad at that.