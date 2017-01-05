5 Predictions About Mansur Gavriel’s Clothing Line

A photo posted by Mansur Gavriel (@mansurgavriel) on Aug 29, 2016 at 12:41pm PDT

Mansur Gavriel, the brand that put the bucket bag back on the map (and on the shoulders of cool girls around the globe) has made a few big announcements this morning.

First up? They will be switching over to a see-now, buy-now business model, like basically every other brand out there (Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford, Burberry and so on). That means their forthcoming February New York Fashion Week event will not feature new styles. Instead, the brand founded by Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, will be opening up a Candy Shop that will be stocked with goodies (plus shoes and handbags) from the Spring/Summer 2017 range that was revealed this past September. This boutique will open on February 15 at 134 Wooster Street and will remain open for four weeks.

“We create immersive Mansur Gavriel environments every season and so wanted to continue that. We love the idea of creating a new world for guests to escape to,” Mansur said of the shop, so expect an over-the-top experience.

Next, and perhaps most excitingly, the brand will also be introducing a range of clothing. Set to debut in September 2017, the range will also follow the see-now, buy-now model. Other than that, little details on the range have been revealed. Regardless, the Observer is still excited to see what Mansur Gavriel will have hidden up their perfectly tailored sleeve.

