8 Other TV Stars With Princess Potential for Prince Harry

Clarke seems poised to become Queen on Game of Thrones (as long as she doesn't die), so why not reach for a princess title first? She could even have her own security detail, but it probably wouldn't be made up of her dragon children. Her new busy schedule would mean she'd have to focus entirely on GOT , instead of making movies like Me Before You . Clarke previously dated Seth MacFarlane, so any type of royal would be a serious upgrade.

Park stars on the E! show The Royals , as the rebellious Princess Eleanor. The Australian actress was rumored to be dating professional surfer Luke Cheadle, so her taste might be a little more rugged than royal. Still, she wears a crown on television, so why not pursue a new role?

Adelaide Kane might not be a real royal, but she does play one on television as Mary Queen of Scots on Reign . Kane already has experience wearing crowns and gowns, so she was basically built for the throne. While there were rumors she was related to the actual Mary Queen of Scots, Kane told Parade , "Theoretically we’re related, but not legitimately, unfortunately. Some lord went and knocked up a serving wench or something back in the day!"

Moore is deserving of a crown after starring in The Princess Diaries as a cool teen. Now, she's on TV in This Is Us, a true tearjerker. Following her recent divorce from Ryan Adams, she's now single and ready to mingle. But she's getting plenty of childrearing expertise, by playing a mom on TV.

Perhaps the only reason you remember Duff is from watching Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel. Or maybe it's due to her ill-fated romance with one of the Good Charlotte boys (it doesn't matter which one). But now, Duff is starring on Younger , a smart, funny look at what it's like living and working in NYC as a 20-something. Written by Darren Star, best known for creating Sex and the City , it is a bit raunchy...but it's never too hardcore, as it is shown on TV Land, formerly the home of reruns of the Brady Bunch . As Duff is closely related to Queen Elizabeth II , she probably doesn't want to marry into the British royal family, but she'd still make a perfect princess for another regal lineage.

Now that Pretty Little Liars is nearing its bitter end, Mitchell is going to have to find other opportunities in the limelight. The Canadian actress (much like Markle!) is already pretty busy. She co-authored a YA novel, hosts a YouTube lifestyle channel and supports The Trevor Project. Her Instagram looks like it belongs to a lifestyle blogger, with shots of a recent visit to Tulum (the Williamsburg of Mexico) and ads for Bauble Bar. She did recently start dating Matte Babel , one of Drake's friends. A prince would be an upgrade, but it wouldn't give her the opportunity to hang with Drake.

The star of CW show Jane the Virgin is also serious about philanthropy, just like Markle. Rodriguez sits on the Board of Directors of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and has worked with the National Bullying Prevention Center. However, she's currently dating actor Joe LoCicero, who played a stripper on her show.

Maeve stars on the Syfy show The Magicians , where she plays Julia Wicker, who goes rogue when she doesn't get into Brakebills, which is kind of like Yale for magicians (the show is much, much cooler than it sounds, like Harry Potter for grown-ups). Her character is a more adult version of Hermione, only far more rebellious. But Maeve doesn't deserve to be royal because of her magical abilities; her claim to the throne should be because she looks almost identical to future princess Meghan Markle.









Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not be engaged just yet, but they certainly seem to be poised to walk down the aisle sometime soon. While Prince Harry might be off the market, there are plenty of other princes available. Just look to Sweden…although, you might have to wait for those tiny Swedish royals to grow up first.

Like Markle, tons of television actresses would make excellent princesses, whether they have royal blood (like Hillary Duff) or simply play one on TV (see: Emilia Clarke). If any other royals happen to be looking for a wife while watching television, these eight women are all tiara-worthy.