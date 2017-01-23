A Drinking Guide to the Best Ski Town Breweries and Distilleries

Drinking and ski culture undoubtedly go hand-in-hand. As any seasoned skier or snowboarder knows, the après ski scene is almost as important as the snow conditions.
But it’s no longer enough to swing by the pub closest to the ski lift and order a Bud Light. A major trend in skin towns over the past few years has been the establishment of local and artisanal craft breweries and distilleries. From rare beers, to whiskey, vodka, schnaps, and more, visiting these spots makes for the perfect “off-mountain” activity.
Here, we pulled together a quick guide to where to go and what to order at these après ski destinations. Next time you visit make sure you swing by. Tell them Mr. Luxury Ski sent you…
Colorado
Aspen
Aspen Brewing Company
Head Here After Skiing At: Aspen/Snowmass
Open Since: 2008
What To Order: Independence Pass Ale
Accolades: World Beer Cup Gold Medal(s) – Independence Pass Ale IPA & Cloud 9 Saison
Experience Info: Taproom open 12-12 every day; Tours $20/pp Tuesday & Thursdays
Brewmaster/Distiller: Jeff Moreland
304 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen CO 81611
Woody Creek Distillers
Head Here After Skiing At: Aspen/Snowmass
Open Since: 2012
What To Order: Woody Creek Mule; Smoke on the Water
Accolades: Woody Creek Colorado 100% Potato Vodka: 2015 Double Gold San Francisco World Spirits Competition, 2015 Best in Show (vodka) San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Woody Creek Colorado Straight 100% Rye Mash Whiskey: 2016 Double Gold San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Woody Creek Colorado Stobrawa Reserve Vodka: 2014 Gold Medal San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Experience Info: Tour only: $10; Tour package (tour/tasting trio/specialty cocktail): $30
Brewmaster/Distiller: David Matthews
60 Sunset Drive, Basalt, CO 81621
Breckenridge
Breckenridge Brewery
The next variety in our Barrel Aged 471 series is ready – Barrel Aged 471 Citra! We take our 471 Double IPA and rest it in whiskey barrels to add a deep, sweet, oak character then we dry-hop each batch with a different hop varietal. Citra hops will add a smooth floral and citrus brightness to this heavy hitter. Barrel Aged 471 Citra will be hitting store shelves soon. Check out breckbrew.com/beer-locator to find the closest locations to you! #471 #471DoubleIPA #IPA #barrelaged #471series #citra #hops bit.ly/ba471citra
Head Here After Skiing At: Breckenridge Ski Resort
Open Since: 1990 (But the newest location, in Littleton, opened in 2015)
What To Order: Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, 471 Double IPA, and Breck IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and a newly announced nitrogen-charged canned series.
Experience Info: 90-minute guided brewery and sampling tours are offered five days a week.
2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton, CO 80120
Breckenridge Distillery
Our partner, @c.r.a.v.i.n.g.s Is a master of cocktails. Check out this light and refreshing drink, perfect for entertaining this holiday season! . . Pomegranate Gin(ger) Fizz: . Ingredients – Seeds from 2 large pomegranates – 4 slices ginger – 2 sprigs marjoram – 1/2 cup granulated sugar. . For the Drink: – 4 oz. Pomegranate juice – 2 oz. Breckenridge Distillery Gin – 1 oz. marjoram/ginger simple syrup – Ginger beer (or club soda) – Splash of lemon – Ice – Lemon slice, candied ginger, and marjoram sprig for garnish. . Make the Juice and Simple Syrup: – In a food processor puree pomegranate seeds. Strain juice from seeds and set aside. – In a small saucepan combine sugar and 1/2 cup water over medium low heat until sugar dissolves. – Add in ginger and marjoram. – Simmer for about 10 minutes until simple syrup is infused with flavor. – Remove marjoram and ginger pieces, set aside and allow to cool. . Make the Gin Fizz : – Place ice in a highball glass. – Add in pomegranate juice, gin, simple syrup, lemon and stir. – Top off with ginger beer. – Garnish with lemon, candied ginger, and marjoram. —- . Make the Candied Ginger: – In a medium saucepan combine 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water and 1/2 cup thinly sliced and peeled ginger. – Bring to a gentle boil and allow ginger too cook for about 30 -45 minutes until it is tender. – Toss in more granulated sugar and allow to dry for 30 minutes on a baking rack. – Save any left over ginger infused syrup for future cocktails! . . . . #colorado #breckenridge #instagood #cocktails #mixology #holidays #holidaycocktails #gin #apres #ginfizz #foodphotography #instafood
Head Here After Skiing At: Breckenridge Ski Resort
Open Since: 2007
What To Order: Wee Bitter and Mule in Paradise
Accolades: New York International Spirits Competition: Distillery of the Year 2013, 2015, World Whiskies Awards: Best American Blended-Breckenridge Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys
Experience Info: Tours during business hours 11am-5:30pm every half hour. After-Hours Private Tours for 10-25 people start at $100.
Brewmaster/Distiller: Jordan Via
Distillery: 1925 Airport Rd., Breckenridge, CO 80424
Tasting Room: 137 S Main St., Breckenridge, CO 80424
Crested Butte
Montanya Distillery
Head Here After Skiing At: Crested Butte Mountain Resort
Open Since: 2008
What To Order: Montanya Platino, Montanya Oro and Montanya Exclusiva (limited release)
Accolades: The Platino has been awarded 9 gold medals and two “Best in Class” designations in International competitions, as well as “Best White Rum” at the World Rum Awards, UK 2015, The Oro has received 8 Silver medals and one “Best In Class” designation in competition.
Experience Info: The tasting room is open from Monday to Sunday, from 11 am to 9 pm. Open daily, all year round, for free rum tastings, distillery tours, artisan cocktails, appetizers and small plates.
Brewmaster/Distiller: Brice Hoskin
212 Elk Ave., Crested Butte, CO 81224
Durango
Ska Brewing
Head Here After Skiing At: Purgatory Resort
Open Since: 1995
What To Order: Euphoria Pale Ale and Steel Toe Stout
Notable Awards: Back-to-back Gold Medals for Steel Toe Stout at the 2011 Great American Beer Festival and 2012 World Beer Cup.
Experience Info: Free tours of the brewery are held daily at 4 p.m.
Brewmaster/Distiller: Kurt Randall
225 Girard Street, Durango, Colorado 81303
Telluride
Telluride Brewing Company
Head Here After Skiing At: Telluride
Open Since: 2011
What To Order: Face Down Brown
Accolades: Face Down Brown: Great American Beer Festival: Gold 2012 & 2014; Bronze 2016; World Beer Cup: Gold 2012, Whacked Out Wheat: Great American Beer Festival Silver 2015; World Beer Cup Silver 2016
Experience Info: Take the Fat Biking tour from downtown Telluride approximately four miles along the valley floor to the brewery. Don’t worry, they drive you back!
Brewmaster/Distiller: Chris Fish
156 Society Dr., Telluride, CO 81435
Telluride Distilling
Head Here After Skiing At: Telluride
Open Since: 2013
What To Order: Chairlift Warner Peppermint Schnapps
Experience Info: Tasting room open seven days a week, tours available by appointment. Don’t forget to order a $5 cocktail, available all day every day.
Brewmaster/Distiller: Abbott Smith
152B Society Drive, Telluride, CO 81435
Vail
Vail Brewing Co.
Head Here After Skiing At: Vail and Beaver Creek
Open Since: 2014
What To Order: Gore Creek IPA and Pete’s Stash Pale Ale
Accolades: Best Wheat/Belgian beer at Crested Butte Chili/Beer Fest
Experience Info: Brewery is open from Sunday to Wednesday: 11:30 am -10pm. / Thursday-Saturday: 11:30 am-UTC.
Brewmaster/Distiller: Garrett Scahill
Vail Village, Suite 209, Vail, CO 81657
10th Mountain Whiskey
Head Here After Skiing At: Vail
Open Since: 2014
What To Order: Colorado Clear Mountain Moonshine, 10th Mtn Rye Whiskey, 10th Mtn Bourbon, 10th Mtn Vodka and Alpenglow Cordial.
Accolades: Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival 2016: Alpenglow-Silver and Bourbon-Silver, Denver International Spirits Competition 2015: 10th Mtn Bourban-Gold, Colorado Clear Mountain Moonshine-Silver, Alpenglow Cordial-Silver, 10th Mtn Rye Whiskey-Silver.
Experience Info: Started a barrel investment program
Brewmaster/Distiller: Ryan Thompson, Christina Avignon
227 Bridge St, Vail, CO 81657
Utah
Park City
Alpine Distilling
#Reposting Thank you @topshelfutah! #pclife #preserveliqueur #parkcitygram #mountainlife #craftspirits #bourbonwhiskey #utahgram #beautahful #distillery– Park City are you ready for what we have our hands on?! Welcoming @alpinedistilling to the community. Can't wait for you all to try this tasty new Whiskey! #whiskeywednesday #whiskey #alpinedistilling #parkcity #utah #виски #ουίσκι #威士忌酒 #威士忌酒 #ウィスキー
Head Here After Skiing At: Park City Mountain resort
Open Since: 2016
What To Order: Preserve Liquer, Stonefruit, Primrose, Cinnamon Bourbon-Whiskey, Traveler’s Rest Single Malt Whiskey and Traveler’s Rest Barrel Proof Single Malt Whiskey
Accolades: SIP Platinum for Preserve Liqueur and Gold for Stonefruit, Primrose, Cinnamon Bourbon-Whiskey.
Experience Info: Daily tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Group tastings can be arranged in advance.
Brewmaster/Distiller: Rob Sergent
7132 N. Silver Creek Rd., Park City, UT 84098
High West Distillery
Head Here After Skiing At: Park City Mountain Resort
Open Since: 2006
What To Order: The Utah-only releases: Valley Tan, 14 Year Light Whiskey
Accolades: 2016 High West is Named Distiller of the Year by Whisky Advocate
Experience Info: Tours at the Saloon in Park City daily at 11:30am, 1:00pm and 2:30pm.
Brewmaster/Distiller: Brendan Coyle
703 Park Ave., Park City, Utah 84060
Park City Brewery
Head Here After Skiing At: Park City Mountain Resort
Open Since: 2015
What To Order: Imperial Pilsner, American Pale Ale and India Pale Ale
Experience info: Tours are free, open 3-8 Tuesday through Friday and 12-8 Saturday and Sunday
Brewmaster/Distiller: Jeremy Ray
2720 Rasmussen Rd Suite A1 Park City, Ut. 84098
Wyoming
Jackson Hole
Roadhouse Brewing Co.
Now on tap: Punky's Dilemma, our new boysenberry saison. Brewed over 15lbs of fruit per barrel and 7.2% ABV, it's only on tap @jhqroadhouse. #jacksonhole #jhdreaming #wyoming #wyomingbeer #craftbeer #beer #brew #brewery #brewing #brewing #craftbrewery #craftbrewing #drinklocal #beerporn #untappd #ratebeer #roadhouse #roadhousebrewing #beeradvocate #instabeer #beerstagram #brewtography #beertime #beerlover #hops #hophead #beautifulbeers #thebeernation #saison
Head Here After Skiing At: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
Open Since: 2012
What To Order: Loose Boots IPA, Rhombus IPA
Accolades: 2014 Great American Beer Festival: Silver- Saison En Regalia, Belgian style Fruit Beer, 2015 North American Brewer’s Awards: Silver – Sacred Creed- Saison, Silver- Sacred Brett- Other Belgian style ale, Gold- Avarice and Greed- Belgian style strong pale ale), 2016 North American Brewer’s Awards: Gold- Avarice and Greed- Belgian style strong pale ale, Bronze- Sacred Brett- Other Belgian style ale, 2016 US Open Beer Championships: Silver- Innocent and Pure- French/Belgian style Ale, Gold- Avarice and Greed- Belgian style Triple.
Experience info: Guests can enjoy 15 Roadhouse beers on tap at The Q Roadhouse alongside a regionally-focused gastropub menu.
Brewmaster/Distiller: Kyle Fleming
2550 Moose-Wilson Road, Wilson, WY 83014
Honorable Mention: Jackson Hole Winery
Head Here After Skiing At: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
Open Since: 2009
What To Order: Rendezvous Red / Catch and Release Red / Russian River Valley Chardonnay
Accolades: Silver medals for its 2010 Rendezvous Red and 2010 Catch & Release Zinfandel from the International Womens Competition. The 2011 Russian River Valley chardonnay won bronze at the Sonoma Harvest Fair.
Experience info: Tastings by appointment.
Wine Maker: Anthony Schroth
2800 Boyles Hill Road, Jackson, Wyoming 83002
Wyoming Whiskey
Head Here After Skiing At: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
Open Since: 2006
What To Order: Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon, Single Barrel Bourbon, Outryder Straight American Whiskey and Barrel Strength Bourbon.
Accolades: The Denver International Spirits Competition: Silver medal in the Straight Bourbon Category and the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition: Silver medal in the Single Barrel Bourbon under 10 years of age category
Experience info: Complimentary tours are offered at the distillery Monday-Friday 10 am-3pm at the top of each hour.
Brewmaster/Distiller: Sam Mead
100 S Nelson St, Kirby, WY 82430
Alberta, Canada
Banff
Park Distillery
Head Here After Skiing At: Norquay, Sunshine Village, and Lake Louise
Open Since: 2015
What To Order: Vodka, Gin and Rye – Signature cocktail: The Glacier Manhattan
Accolades: Alberta Beverage Awards: Gin-silver, Park Vanilla Vodka-silver
Experience info: Free distillery tours everyday at 3:30pm
Brewmaster/Distiller: Matthew Hendriks
219 Banff Avenue, Banff, Canada
Don’t Forget The Schnapps!
What better way to experience the birthplace of Alpine skiing than to drink your way through the Alps via the Tirol Schnapps route in Austria? Since the 1700s, small batch, craft distillers have been handing down recipes and making use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients and crisp snow-melt water to produce some of the finest distilled spirits in the world.
Some distilleries to catch along the route:
Region: Ausserfern and Tirol Oberland
- Lechtaler Haussegen Distillery
- Brennerei Kofler Distillery
- Brennerei Gspan Distillery
- Brennerei Schiechtlhof Distillery
Region: Innsbruck and Tiroler Unterland
- Hoferbauer Nagiller Distillery
- Brennerei Hortnagel Distillery
- Bognerhof Destillery
- Steinerhof Destillery
- Schaubrennerei Schmider Distillery
Region: Osttirol (East Tirol)
- Edelbrennerei Obkircher Distillery
- Kuenz Naturbrennerei Distillery
Additional research by Angelina Bruno.