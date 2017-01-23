A Drinking Guide to the Best Ski Town Breweries and Distilleries

Right at home skiing pow in the Utah backcountry!! #beerporn #skibeer #utahsnow #utah #parkcity A photo posted by Park City Brewery (@parkcitybrewery) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

Drinking and ski culture undoubtedly go hand-in-hand. As any seasoned skier or snowboarder knows, the après ski scene is almost as important as the snow conditions.

But it’s no longer enough to swing by the pub closest to the ski lift and order a Bud Light. A major trend in skin towns over the past few years has been the establishment of local and artisanal craft breweries and distilleries. From rare beers, to whiskey, vodka, schnaps, and more, visiting these spots makes for the perfect “off-mountain” activity.

Here, we pulled together a quick guide to where to go and what to order at these après ski destinations. Next time you visit make sure you swing by. Tell them Mr. Luxury Ski sent you…

Colorado

Aspen

Tag a friend if you'd rather be here today! 🙋‍♂️🙋 . . #drinkintheview #aspen #colorado #craftbeer #tagafriend A photo posted by Aspen Brewing Company (@aspenbrewingcompany) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Head Here After Skiing At: Aspen/Snowmass

Open Since: 2008

What To Order: Independence Pass Ale

Accolades: World Beer Cup Gold Medal(s) – Independence Pass Ale IPA & Cloud 9 Saison

Experience Info: Taproom open 12-12 every day; Tours $20/pp Tuesday & Thursdays

Brewmaster/Distiller: Jeff Moreland

304 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen CO 81611

Head to @hbgarbo's blog to find out how to make the ultimate Bloody Mary A photo posted by Woody Creek Distillers (@woodycreekdistillers) on Jul 24, 2016 at 10:22am PDT

Head Here After Skiing At: Aspen/Snowmass

Open Since: 2012

What To Order: Woody Creek Mule; Smoke on the Water

Accolades: Woody Creek Colorado 100% Potato Vodka: 2015 Double Gold San Francisco World Spirits Competition, 2015 Best in Show (vodka) San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Woody Creek Colorado Straight 100% Rye Mash Whiskey: 2016 Double Gold San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Woody Creek Colorado Stobrawa Reserve Vodka: 2014 Gold Medal San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Experience Info: Tour only: $10; Tour package (tour/tasting trio/specialty cocktail): $30

Brewmaster/Distiller: David Matthews

60 Sunset Drive, Basalt, CO 81621

Breckenridge

Head Here After Skiing At: Breckenridge Ski Resort

Open Since: 1990 (But the newest location, in Littleton, opened in 2015)

What To Order: Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, 471 Double IPA, and Breck IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and a newly announced nitrogen-charged canned series.

Experience Info: 90-minute guided brewery and sampling tours are offered five days a week.

2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton, CO 80120

Head Here After Skiing At: Breckenridge Ski Resort

Open Since: 2007

What To Order: Wee Bitter and Mule in Paradise

Accolades: New York International Spirits Competition: Distillery of the Year 2013, 2015, World Whiskies Awards: Best American Blended-Breckenridge Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys

Experience Info: Tours during business hours 11am-5:30pm every half hour. After-Hours Private Tours for 10-25 people start at $100.

Brewmaster/Distiller: Jordan Via

Distillery: 1925 Airport Rd., Breckenridge, CO 80424

Tasting Room: 137 S Main St., Breckenridge, CO 80424

Crested Butte

What are you drinking this weekend? #montanyarum #montanyadistillers #coloradocraftspirits #mountainrum A photo posted by Montanya Rum (@montanyarum) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Head Here After Skiing At: Crested Butte Mountain Resort

Open Since: 2008

What To Order: Montanya Platino, Montanya Oro and Montanya Exclusiva (limited release)

Accolades: The Platino has been awarded 9 gold medals and two “Best in Class” designations in International competitions, as well as “Best White Rum” at the World Rum Awards, UK 2015, The Oro has received 8 Silver medals and one “Best In Class” designation in competition.

Experience Info: The tasting room is open from Monday to Sunday, from 11 am to 9 pm. Open daily, all year round, for free rum tastings, distillery tours, artisan cocktails, appetizers and small plates.

Brewmaster/Distiller: Brice Hoskin

212 Elk Ave., Crested Butte, CO 81224

Durango

Pouring today only is our featured #caskconditioned #craftbeer : #TrueBlondeAle with flavors and aromas of lime and ginger with a hint of mint! *BYOCM (bring your own copper mug) #coloradocraft A photo posted by Ska Brewing (@skabrewing) on Jul 20, 2016 at 12:37pm PDT

Head Here After Skiing At: Purgatory Resort

Open Since: 1995

What To Order: Euphoria Pale Ale and Steel Toe Stout

Notable Awards: Back-to-back Gold Medals for Steel Toe Stout at the 2011 Great American Beer Festival and 2012 World Beer Cup.

Experience Info: Free tours of the brewery are held daily at 4 p.m.

Brewmaster/Distiller: Kurt Randall

225 Girard Street, Durango, Colorado 81303

Telluride

RYE'D Out is on tap! Our collaboration with our brothas @marblebrewery ! A hybrid of our #bridalveilryepaleale and Marble's White Out! A photo posted by Telluride Brewing Co (@telluridebrewing) on Dec 2, 2016 at 3:29pm PST

Head Here After Skiing At: Telluride

Open Since: 2011

What To Order: Face Down Brown

Accolades: Face Down Brown: Great American Beer Festival: Gold 2012 & 2014; Bronze 2016; World Beer Cup: Gold 2012, Whacked Out Wheat: Great American Beer Festival Silver 2015; World Beer Cup Silver 2016

Experience Info: Take the Fat Biking tour from downtown Telluride approximately four miles along the valley floor to the brewery. Don’t worry, they drive you back!

Brewmaster/Distiller: Chris Fish

156 Society Dr., Telluride, CO 81435

Batch 1 whiskey is being bottled today. Available tomorrow at the distillery Friday July 1st!!! #telluridedistillingcompany #telluridedistillery #craftdistillery #whiskey #drinkingefficientlyat8750 #craftspirits A photo posted by Telluride Distilling Company (@telluridedistillingcompany) on Jun 30, 2016 at 12:39pm PDT

Head Here After Skiing At: Telluride

Open Since: 2013

What To Order: Chairlift Warner Peppermint Schnapps

Experience Info: Tasting room open seven days a week, tours available by appointment. Don’t forget to order a $5 cocktail, available all day every day.

Brewmaster/Distiller: Abbott Smith

152B Society Drive, Telluride, CO 81435

Vail

After you GET SOME ❄️, stop by for our new Hut Trip Winter Warmer, a winter ale brewed with vanilla black tea and herbal chai… with some crushed up cinnamon sticks for a finishing touch. This will be sure to warm you right up 😜 #vailbrewingco #winterale #powday #colorado #mountainliving #brewery A photo posted by Vail Brewing Company (@vailbrewingco) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Head Here After Skiing At: Vail and Beaver Creek

Open Since: 2014

What To Order: Gore Creek IPA and Pete’s Stash Pale Ale

Accolades: Best Wheat/Belgian beer at Crested Butte Chili/Beer Fest

Experience Info: Brewery is open from Sunday to Wednesday: 11:30 am -10pm. / Thursday-Saturday: 11:30 am-UTC.

Brewmaster/Distiller: Garrett Scahill

Vail Village, Suite 209, Vail, CO 81657

Great day with one of our favorite local bartenders @msblairme and a few of her friends. A little whiskey always makes those first few falls a bit softer! #vaillive #drinktoglory A photo posted by 10th Mountain Whiskey (@10thmtnwhiskey) on Mar 29, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

Head Here After Skiing At: Vail

Open Since: 2014

What To Order: Colorado Clear Mountain Moonshine, 10th Mtn Rye Whiskey, 10th Mtn Bourbon, 10th Mtn Vodka and Alpenglow Cordial.

Accolades: Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival 2016: Alpenglow-Silver and Bourbon-Silver, Denver International Spirits Competition 2015: 10th Mtn Bourban-Gold, Colorado Clear Mountain Moonshine-Silver, Alpenglow Cordial-Silver, 10th Mtn Rye Whiskey-Silver.

Experience Info: Started a barrel investment program

Brewmaster/Distiller: Ryan Thompson, Christina Avignon

227 Bridge St, Vail, CO 81657

Utah

Park City

Head Here After Skiing At: Park City Mountain resort

Open Since: 2016

What To Order: Preserve Liquer, Stonefruit, Primrose, Cinnamon Bourbon-Whiskey, Traveler’s Rest Single Malt Whiskey and Traveler’s Rest Barrel Proof Single Malt Whiskey

Accolades: SIP Platinum for Preserve Liqueur and Gold for Stonefruit, Primrose, Cinnamon Bourbon-Whiskey.

Experience Info: Daily tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Group tastings can be arranged in advance.

Brewmaster/Distiller: Rob Sergent

7132 N. Silver Creek Rd., Park City, UT 84098

Our Double Rye is a great camping accessory, @Backcountrycom said so themselves! Take a look at their “Escape to Moab” article and you’ll spot us in “Chapter 4 – Dinner with a view.” Cheers! A photo posted by High West Distillery® (@drinkhighwest) on May 10, 2016 at 2:44pm PDT

Head Here After Skiing At: Park City Mountain Resort

Open Since: 2006

What To Order: The Utah-only releases: Valley Tan, 14 Year Light Whiskey

Accolades: 2016 High West is Named Distiller of the Year by Whisky Advocate

Experience Info: Tours at the Saloon in Park City daily at 11:30am, 1:00pm and 2:30pm.

Brewmaster/Distiller: Brendan Coyle

703 Park Ave., Park City, Utah 84060

Happy #nationalamericanbeerday celebrate with your friends here @parkcitybrewery as we have specials on your favorite #parkcitybeers #utahbeer #craftbeer #supportlocal A photo posted by Park City Brewery (@parkcitybrewery) on Oct 27, 2016 at 10:02am PDT

Head Here After Skiing At: Park City Mountain Resort

Open Since: 2015

What To Order: Imperial Pilsner, American Pale Ale and India Pale Ale

Experience info: Tours are free, open 3-8 Tuesday through Friday and 12-8 Saturday and Sunday

Brewmaster/Distiller: Jeremy Ray

2720 Rasmussen Rd Suite A1 Park City, Ut. 84098

Wyoming

Jackson Hole

Head Here After Skiing At: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Open Since: 2012

What To Order: Loose Boots IPA, Rhombus IPA

Accolades: 2014 Great American Beer Festival: Silver- Saison En Regalia, Belgian style Fruit Beer, 2015 North American Brewer’s Awards: Silver – Sacred Creed- Saison, Silver- Sacred Brett- Other Belgian style ale, Gold- Avarice and Greed- Belgian style strong pale ale), 2016 North American Brewer’s Awards: Gold- Avarice and Greed- Belgian style strong pale ale, Bronze- Sacred Brett- Other Belgian style ale, 2016 US Open Beer Championships: Silver- Innocent and Pure- French/Belgian style Ale, Gold- Avarice and Greed- Belgian style Triple.

Experience info: Guests can enjoy 15 Roadhouse beers on tap at The Q Roadhouse alongside a regionally-focused gastropub menu.

Brewmaster/Distiller: Kyle Fleming

2550 Moose-Wilson Road, Wilson, WY 83014

Smoke from the Pine Creek Fire! #nofilter #naturesbeauty #notesofsmoke #smokeonthemountainfireinthesky A photo posted by Jackson Hole Winery (@jacksonholewinery) on Aug 24, 2016 at 9:07am PDT

Head Here After Skiing At: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Open Since: 2009

What To Order: Rendezvous Red / Catch and Release Red / Russian River Valley Chardonnay

Accolades: Silver medals for its 2010 Rendezvous Red and 2010 Catch & Release Zinfandel from the International Womens Competition. The 2011 Russian River Valley chardonnay won bronze at the Sonoma Harvest Fair.

Experience info: Tastings by appointment.

Wine Maker: Anthony Schroth

2800 Boyles Hill Road, Jackson, Wyoming 83002

We hope Santa left something nice under your tree. #jacksonhole #wyoming #tetons #bourbon #whiskey #itwas24belowzero A photo posted by Wyoming Whiskey (@wyomingwhiskey) on Dec 27, 2016 at 9:30am PST

Head Here After Skiing At: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Open Since: 2006

What To Order: Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon, Single Barrel Bourbon, Outryder Straight American Whiskey and Barrel Strength Bourbon.

Accolades: The Denver International Spirits Competition: Silver medal in the Straight Bourbon Category and the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition: Silver medal in the Single Barrel Bourbon under 10 years of age category

Experience info: Complimentary tours are offered at the distillery Monday-Friday 10 am-3pm at the top of each hour.

Brewmaster/Distiller: Sam Mead

100 S Nelson St, Kirby, WY 82430

Alberta, Canada

Banff

Want to know how Master Distiller Matthew Hendriks makes his gin and how it compares to other gins in Alberta? Join us for GINS OF ALBERTA – Spirit Seminar & Tasting – part of Banff's Big Taste on January 22nd, 2:30pm. >>> Buy tickets here: https://www.banffsbigtaste.com A photo posted by Park Distillery (@parkdistillery) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

Head Here After Skiing At: Norquay, Sunshine Village, and Lake Louise

Open Since: 2015

What To Order: Vodka, Gin and Rye – Signature cocktail: The Glacier Manhattan

Accolades: Alberta Beverage Awards: Gin-silver, Park Vanilla Vodka-silver

Experience info: Free distillery tours everyday at 3:30pm

Brewmaster/Distiller: Matthew Hendriks

219 Banff Avenue, Banff, Canada

Don’t Forget The Schnapps!

What better way to experience the birthplace of Alpine skiing than to drink your way through the Alps via the Tirol Schnapps route in Austria? Since the 1700s, small batch, craft distillers have been handing down recipes and making use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients and crisp snow-melt water to produce some of the finest distilled spirits in the world.

Region: Ausserfern and Tirol Oberland

Lechtaler Haussegen Distillery

Brennerei Kofler Distillery

Brennerei Gspan Distillery

Brennerei Schiechtlhof Distillery

Region: Innsbruck and Tiroler Unterland

Hoferbauer Nagiller Distillery

Brennerei Hortnagel Distillery

Bognerhof Destillery

Steinerhof Destillery

Schaubrennerei Schmider Distillery

Region: Osttirol (East Tirol)

Edelbrennerei Obkircher Distillery

Kuenz Naturbrennerei Distillery

Additional research by Angelina Bruno.