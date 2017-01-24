Adopt a Puppy Just in Time For Valentine’s Day

If you don’t have anyone to spend Valentine’s Day with, there’s always the option of adopting a pet and forcing them to spend time with you. After all, a snapshot of you posing with a brand new puppy is sure to incur more likes than a selfie of you and a significant other, especially on Valentine’s Day when everyone’s Facebook feeds are overrun with romance. And it’s far too exhausting to spend the weeks leading up to February 14 swiping aimlessly. Now, thanks to Gilt’s Access to Adoption Event, everyone can enjoy an equally pleasant V-Day.

Gilt is partnering with North Shore Animal League America to host a free event at The Gilt Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th. On February 10 and 11, starting at noon, people will be able to adopt dogs onsite. Or, if you already have an animal and are looking to buy them a little special something this winter, there will be plenty of animal accessories on hand. We can all agree that cute pups definitely deserve a tiny coats and matching booties. To really up the Instagram factor, consider buying matching outfits for the entire family.

If you’re serious about adopting, arrive early. The first 20 people to arrive will have their adoption fees waived. You can even start perusing the offerings now, to see what kind of pup you’d like.

Whether you’re spending the holiday alone and want someone to join you, or you’re looking to provide a gift without spending any money, this puppy-filled event will do the trick.