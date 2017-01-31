Donald ‘Drawbertson’ Robertson Lists Instagram-Ready Montecito Home

The Instagram celeb artist and his wife are now looking for somewhere a bit more kid-friendly

By 01/31/17 9:00am
Donald 'Drawbertson' Robertson is ready to sell this Montecito home.
Compass
Mountain views.
Compass
The home is accessed by a private gate.
Compass
There's a studio on the property, as well.
Compass
They've owned the home for less than two years.
Compass
A guest appearance by his twin sons.
Compass
A colorful kitchen floor.
Compass
Robertson and his wife are looking for something more toddler-friendly.
Compass
The dining room.
Compass
Robertson bought the home in 2015.
Compass
One of the four bedrooms.
Compass
Exposed beams and a fireplace in the main house.
Compass
Artist Donald ‘Drawbertson’ Robertson is known not only for his gig as creative director of Estée Lauder, but also his celeb-approved Instagram illustrations (@drawbertson).

In fact, it’s Robertson’s feed, which is filled with playful illustrations of celebrities and fashion, that gained him notoriety—his pictures are often regrammed and liked by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Carine Roitfeld and Pharrell. He’s also been known to share plenty of ‘grams starring his adorable twin sons and snaps that boast his impeccable taste in interiors.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Montecito home Robertson just put on the market is literally picture-perfect.

Robertson and his wife bought the Spanish Colonial-style home in 2015 for just under $3 million, relocating from Westchester, according to the Wall Street Journal. They embarked on a renovation, which they completed around Thanksgiving.

A private gate opens to the 1920s-era estate, situated on 1.3 acres, which is “reimagined and updated” by designer Paul Fortune, according to the $5.85 million listing held by Compass broker Pippa Davis.

The airy 4,400-square-foot main house features exposed wooden beams, fireplaces and a colorful kitchen, with views of the mountains. There’s also a studio with 20-foot ceilings and sliding doors for moving canvases.

Robertson and his wife decided to part ways with the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home because, as they told WSJ, they need “a boy-proof house” for their twins. Robertson joked he and his wife are “looking for a kennel or an abandoned barracks.”

After the quip was posted online, Robertson uploaded a photo to his own Instagram, of his wife browsing on the computer. In case one hasn’t already realized Robertson wins Instagram, he captioned it “@kgieske searching Kennels/Barracks #boyproof.”

@kgieske searching Kennels/Barracks #boyproof

A photo posted by Donald Robertson (@drawbertson) on

