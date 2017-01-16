Welcome to the Dollhouse: Ashley Benson Wants Out of Los Angeles Home

She put it on the market in February 2016 for nearly $3 million.

















It has nothing to do with A, but Ashley Benson is running from the hills…or at least trying to.

The Pretty Little Liars actress is once again trying to part ways with her stylish three-bedroom, 3.5-bath West Hollywood home, located just above Sunset Strip, which she bought back in October 2012 for $2.2 million.

Benson first put the 1930s French Normandy-style house on the market in February 2016, with a nearly $3 million price tag attached. She lowered it a down to $2.8 million, and even offered it as a $15,000 a month rental at one point.

It disappeared from the sales market for a bit, but now it’s back, reports Variety, asking $2.7 million with Compass broker Nate Smith. In a somewhat surprising move, the listing states that the home is “Priced to sell.”

There are ebony hardwood floors throughout, and a private staircase leads to a guest room with exposed beam ceiling and French doors opening to a Juliet balcony. The master suite boasts a private deck, which is accessed by way of French doors, as well as a closet and remodeled bathroom.

The 3,085-square-foot Los Angeles home features a formal dining room with coffered ceiling and fireplace, an all-white kitchen with marble countertops and a paneled library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. It’s not A’s dollhouse, but it does have quite a bit of Pretty Little Liars in it—in the library, one can spot a framed photo of the PLL cast, alongside a few framed solo shots of Benson.

A step down den includes a fireplace and freestanding dry bar, and there’s a lounge with a wall-mounted flat screen. There are also framed film posters for movies Benson starred in, like Spring Breakers, as well as a Seventeen cover featuring, you guessed it, Benson. Other personalized details include the monogrammed bedding, patterned wall treatments, glitzy chandeliers and a few pink-and-white striped furnishings. In terms of the backyard, there’s a dark-bottom swimming pool and elevated spa.

The listing adds the home is “A must see jewel with a long list of celeb pedigree.” Apparently, along with Benson, past owners include Kylie Minogue.