Former Avon CEO Lists Park Avenue Duplex After Just 6 Months

The duplex is on the eighth and ninth floors.

The apartment is one of nine units in the limestone.

It doesn't appear there have been any renovations.

The former Avon CEO now has two Park Avenue duplexes on the market.













After less than a year, former Avon CEO and chairwoman Andrea Jung is apparently over her Park Avenue duplex.

The former beauty exec bought this 5,702-square-foot condo, located on the 8th and 9th floors of 1110 Park Avenue, in July for $17.62 million, using the limited liability company 1110 Park Avenue LLC.

Alas, Jung, who is now president and CEO of Grameen America, relisted the condo in the Toll Brothers-developed limestone, which has only nine units, for $18 million. She never actually resided in the apartment or did any major renovations on it.

When Jung bought this apartment, she was also trying to offload her other Upper East Side duplex, a co-op at 1021 Park Avenue, just a few blocks away. Given “circumstances around the confidentiality agreements,” the broker declined to comment further on the newly listed home, but we wonder if Jung simply soured on the abode.

What could be so bad about the five-bedroom, 5.5-bath pad? It features 50 feet of Park Avenue frontage, per the listing held by Stribling broker Patricia Shiah. The home, with ceilings measuring over 10 feet, is “ideal for grand entertaining and luxurious, everyday modern living.”

The two-floor condo also includes a dining room, breakfast room and a windowed eat-in Christopher Peacock-designed chef’s kitchen, finished off with marble counters.

The master suite has its own sitting room overlooking Park Avenue, as well as a dressing room with plenty of natural light. The onyx and marble bathroom has a separate shower, free-standing bathtub and plenty of windows, in addition to double sinks and an onyx vanity.

So where will Jung go next? She’s already lived in quite a few other apartments scattered throughout the Upper East Side, including 620 Park Avenue and 7 Gracie Square. She seems to really have a thing for Park Avenue duplexes, though…