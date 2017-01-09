The Best Songs You Missed Last Week: Ed Sheeran, London Grammar, More

A new year means new music. While you were off chugging egg nog and jamming the new Run The Jewels record, you probably missed the best songs that came out last week. Not to worry, we’re here to catch you up to speed. This week we’re featuring new tracks from Julien Baker, The xx, London Grammar, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa.

Julien Baker

Gorgeous, heartbreaking and emo in the best sense possible, Julien Baker is back with a new track called “Funeral Pyre.” The delicate song came alongside Baker’s lush vocals and an announcement of her signing to Matador records. We can’t wait for her sophomore record to come out later this year.

The xx

Sampling the Alessi Brothers’ 1978 song “Do You Feel It?,” the xx released a new shimmering gem of an electro-pop song perfect for winter. As the follow-up to the band’s debut single off the new record On Hold, we can see that The xx has gone all in with experimentation.

London Grammar

Haunting vocals are the centerpiece of London Grammar’s first track release since 2014. Lead vocalist Hannah Reid stuns with ethereal vocals that are anthemic and timeless. We’re in awe of the heights she reaches with her exhilarating soprano.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran surprised fans by releasing not one, but two new tracks this week including dancehall-infused “Shape of You.” “Castle On The Hill” is a nostalgic pop-fueled gem that is perfectly radio-friendly and captures the essence of longing for being young again.

Dua Lipa

A new song from Dua Lipa is always a cause for celebration. This dark ballad shows off her perfectly soulful vocals, yet another reason we wonder: can this pop chanteuse do no wrong?