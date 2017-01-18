The Best Songs You Missed Last Week: Phoebe Bridgers, Halsey, More

While 2016 was the year of hip-hop, it’s looking like 2017 will be the year of indie-rock. From The Flaming Lips to Spoon, we’re in for a real treat when it comes to new rock music this year. In the meantime, there are a ton of singles that are catching our attention from other genres. This week we’re featuring new tracks from Halsey, Phoebe Bridgers, Jay Som, Sampha and Julia Michaels.

Halsey

2017 has blessed us with new Halsey music — and it’s dark, enigmatic and seductive thanks to being a part of the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack. The song definitely is set to the tone of the film, so if you’re expecting an anthemic Halsey banger — this isn’t it. Nonetheless, it’s a gorgeous track that shouldn’t be ignored.

Phoebe Bridgers

This beautiful ballad comes from Phoebe Bridgers who opened for Julien Baker on tour and is now opening for Conor Oberst. Melancholic and orchestral, “Smoke Signals” is a poetic and powerful piece. It’s the perfect combination of melancholy and hope that we need in 2017.

Jay Som

Falling somewhere between Japanese Breakfast, Azure Ray and Mitski is Melina Duterte’s Jay Som. “The Bus Song” is sleepy, intimate and gritty—the San Francisco indie rocker makes music that makes you daydream about your high school romances. We see big things ahead for Jay Som, whose new record comes out in March.

Sampha

Sampha has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry like Kanye West and SBTRKT. “(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano” is one of the most gorgeous ballads we’ve ever heard. The R&B crooner knows how to make you feel all of the feels with his heartbreaking vocals. His debut LP is coming out next month, and we can’t wait to hear it.

Julia Michaels

It’s finally Julia Michaels’ time to shine. Michaels and Justin Tranter have been the most sought-after songwriting duo in the music industry. At only 23, Michaels has worked on Selena Gomez’s Revival, Britney Spears’ Glory and Justin Bieber’s Purpose. “Issues” is her first introduction to the pop world as a star, and it’s just as catchy as we’d expect.