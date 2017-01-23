The 35 Absolute Best Signs From the Women’s March



























On Saturday, the Women’s March in Washington D.C. drew a crowd three times bigger than the one that gathered for Donald Trump’s inauguration. There were 672 other marches held worldwide, attended by an estimated five million people. Many of them were ready with handmade protest signs.

From funny to inspiring, these messages were creative above all and helped draw attention to the issues of the protest. We’ve rounded up some of the best overall, as well as the best held by woke kids and men.

