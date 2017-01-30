The Best Songs You Missed Last Week: Ásgeir, Nelly Furtado, More

It’s been a tough couple of weeks, and new art arrives this week as a welcome relief from the chaos. As we focus on making the world a better place to resist the climate of hate that seems to pervade every moment, it’s important to immerse yourself in something positive—like new music. This week we’re featuring new tracks from Ásgeir, Father John Misty, Nelly Furtado, Tei Shi and SKOTT. Listen below, and think happy thoughts.

Ásgeir



Icelandic singer-songwriter Ásgeir’s first single off of his forthcoming record is a gorgeous trip-hop piece where he parallels the vocal stylings of Justin Vernon and the darkness of James Blake. There’s a shift in his sound thanks to the grand electronic elements in his most recent track. It’s a perfect song for a chilly winter day.

Father John Misty

Everyone’s favorite troubadour Father John Misty is back with a melancholic rock ballad with “Pure Comedy.” In our current political climate, we’re glad Father John Misty is here to save us with his indie-folk craft.

Nelly Furtado

After five years since her last record, Nelly Furtado has returned with a new sound and a forthcoming album called The Ride. Oscillating between R&B, rock, and pop, Furtado is versatile, so its no surprise that she sounds just as good on the guitar-heavy rock of “Cold Hard Truth” as her best songs from the past.

Tei Shi

Known for making mermaid music, Tei Shi is finally releasing her debut LP. “Keep Running” is a spacey R&B-infused pop track that shows a contemplative side of the Brooklyn-based singer. It’s hard not to let Shi’s vocals transport you into another world.

SKOTT

SKOTT is about to be the next big thing in pop. “Glitter & Gloss” is an ethereal gem that grabbed our attention. Lorde and Katy Perry are already big fans, so we’ll be looking out for this pop chanteuse to break out in 2017.